U S Department of Energy : Lighting that STEM Spark

02/24/2018 | 12:07am CET

Part of our mission is to make sure we are igniting that interest in science, technology and math for the next generation of scientists, engineers and technicians. Two powerful programs at Jefferson Lab are aimed at this outcome. Becoming Enthusiastic About Math and Science (BEAMS), conducted in partnership with Newport News Public Schools, has been hosting classes of 5th and 6th grade students to Jefferson Lab since 1991. This program reaches 1,300 students annually. It gives students an immersive, hands-on, and fun experience with math and science. They shatter a flower after it has been immersed in liquid nitrogen, feel the tingle of static electricity as they touch a Van de Graaff generator. They change the strength of an electromagnet by controlling the amount of electricity supplied to it. Through these experiments, the BEAMS program aims to jump start sustained interest and relevance for math and science that will remain throughout students' education. In fact just this week, Secretary of Energy, Rick Perry, visited Jefferson Lab and spent time with BEAMS students. Perhaps one of these students got that extra nudge, or maybe a spark was lit, at just the right time, to encourage that student to continue with math and science.

The Jefferson Lab Science Activities for Teachers (JSAT) program is a STEM teacher development Initiative. JSAT places Jefferson Lab as the community's leader in providing needed professional development for local science teachers. Sixty teachers, in grades 5th, 6th and 8th, learn content and applications at Jefferson Lab throughout the school year, having the opportunity to positively impact approximately 6,000 students annually.

To involve as many teachers as possible in the JSAT experience, the Lab hosts the Annual JSA Teacher Night in April. Current and former JSAT teachers demonstrate educational activities and share resources gained from their JSAT program participation. Since its inception in 2006, JSAT has had an enormous impact on STEM in our community, reaching nearly 620 teachers and 62,000 students.

We also host large groups of college students and graduate students carrying out their own research at Jefferson Lab. That spark of excitement is something we are able to witness every day at Jefferson Lab. We hope that our STEM programs light that spark to ask questions and seek answers since today's kids are tomorrow's discoverers.

U.S. Department of Energy published this content on 23 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2018 23:06:05 UTC.

