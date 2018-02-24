Log in
U S Department of Interior : National Trails System and the National Wild & Scenic Rivers System

02/24/2018 | 12:17am CET

Hi I'm Ryan Zinke, Secretary of the Interior

You know, growing up in Glacier National Park in Montana, I've had the opportunity to hunt, fish, and hike on public lands and waters my whole life. As we approach the 50th year of the National Trails and Wild Scenic River Acts, we should reflect on a remarkable half century of connecting Americans to the outdoors while telling our nation's greatest stories.

From floating down the Flathead River to hiking along the Appalachian Trail I have a great appreciation for our greatest treasures. Looking at the next 50 years, we want to rebuild our trail systems and enhance river access. These are major economic drivers of recreation, and great examples of the kind of infrastructure improvements we plan to focus on.

You know outdoor recreation is a part of our American heritage. As Secretary of the Interior, I'm looking forward to expanding our public access to public lands so we can all enjoy this great tradition in keeping with the American conservation ethic about best science, best practices, and greatest good for the longest term. As etched in the stone above the Teddy Roosevelt arch in Yellowstone, our trails and rivers are for the benefit and enjoyment of the people.

Thanks for being a part of the celebration, and I'll see you on the trailhead. God bless America.

U.S. Department of the Interior published this content on 23 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2018 23:16:08 UTC.

