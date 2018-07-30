U S Department of Treasury : Treasury Announces Marketable Borrowing Estimates

View Sources and Uses Tables
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury today announced its current estimates of privately-held net marketable borrowing[1] for the July - September 2018 and October - December 2018 quarters:
-
During the July - September 2018 quarter, Treasury expects to borrow $329 billion in privately-held net marketable debt, assuming an end-of-September cash balance of $350 billion. The borrowing estimate is $56 billion larger than announced in April 2018. The increase in borrowing is driven by both changes in the cash balance and lower net cash flows.[2]
-
During the October - December 2018 quarter, Treasury expects to borrow $440 billion in privately-held net marketable debt, assuming an end-of-December cash balance of $390 billion.2
During the April - June 2018 quarter, Treasury borrowed $72 billion in privately-held net marketable debt and ended the quarter with a cash balance of $333 billion. In April 2018, Treasury estimated privately-held net marketable borrowing of $75 billion and assumed an end-of-June cash balance of $360 billion. The decrease in the cash balance resulted primarily from lower net cash flows.
Additional financing details relating to Treasury's Quarterly Refunding will be released at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 1, 2018.
###
[1] Privately-held net marketable borrowing excludes rollovers (auction 'add-ons') of Treasury securities held in the Federal
Reserve's System Open Market Account (SOMA), but includes financing required due to SOMA redemptions.
[2]
Disclaimer
U.S. Department of the Treasury published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 19:26:09 UTC