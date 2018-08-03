Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U S Department of Treasury : Treasury, IRS Announce Proposed Rule Regarding Increasing Depreciation Deduction to 100 percent, Helping American Businesses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 11:21pm CEST

Washington -The U.S. Department of the Treasury and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) today announced proposed regulations on increasing and expanding the first year depreciation deduction for qualified property. This increased benefit will expand opportunities for small and mid-sized businesses to expense equipment purchases and make capital investments in their companies.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), passed into law in December 2017, increased the first year depreciation deduction from 50 to 100 percent for qualified property acquired and placed in service after September 27, 2017.

'The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is making it easier for businesses of all sizes to grow and create jobs for hardworking Americans,' said Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. 'This expensing provision will be a key driver in creating greater business investment and growth.'

The TCJA expands the meaning of qualified property to include certain used depreciable property and certain film, television, or live theatrical productions. The proposed change also extends the placed-in-service date by seven years from January 1, 2021, to January 1, 2027.

The deduction applies retroactively to qualified property acquired and placed in service after September 27, 2017. The first year allowance is 100 percent, and is then decreased by 20 percent annually for qualified property placed in service after December 31, 2022.

View the guidance.

###

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of the Treasury published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 21:20:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:31pUSTR reviewing Turkey's trade preferences after tariff retaliation
RE
11:21pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury, IRS Announce Proposed Rule Regarding Increasing Depreciation Deduction to 100 percent, Helping American Businesses
PU
11:21pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Security Council Sanctions Committee concerning South Sudan Briefed on Arms Flows, Weapons, Ammunition Management in South Sudan
PU
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:11pU.S. crude exports to China fall - Kpler
RE
10:54pUtilities Up As Treasury Yields Decline -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
10:53pUpbeat earnings lift stocks as trade fears cap gains and pressure dollar
RE
10:53pU.S. Government Bonds Rise After Soft Jobs Data, China Trade Warning -- 2nd Update
DJ
10:52pOil prices pull back as trade tensions weigh on market
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Boosts Prices in China for Its U.S.-Made Cars -- WSJ
2TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE : TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC COMMON STOCK (NASDAQ:TTWO) reported earning..
3SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE : SOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE : Cattolica Assicurazioni’s resu..
4HEINEKEN : Heineken Selling Chinese Operations to CR Beer
5Tesla shares surge as investors embrace cash comments, Musk apology

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.