U S Department of Treasury : Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Statement on Inclusion of CFIUS Reform Agreement in NDAA

Washington - Today, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin released the following statement regarding Congress's inclusion of the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act (FIRRMA), to strengthen and modernize the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA):

'Today, Congress announced an agreement on CFIUS reform legislation, which will give the U.S. Government enhanced capacity to protect our critical technology and infrastructure, while also keeping America open to foreign investment. I congratulate Congress for achieving overwhelming bipartisan support for this important bill. Our team at Treasury has enjoyed a productive collaboration with leaders in Congress and we fully support the agreement they've reached.'

