U.S. Employment Costs Rose in the Second Quarter

By Harriet Torry and Eric Morath

WASHINGTON--Compensation for American workers grew at a steady clip in the second quarter, posting the largest year-over-year increase in nearly a decade.

The employment-cost index, a measure of wages and benefits for civilian workers, rose a seasonally adjusted 0.6% in April through June, the Labor Department said Tuesday.

The second-quarter growth lagged the 0.8% growth clocked in the first quarter, and fell short of expectations. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected the index rose 0.7% in the second quarter.

Still, the index for overall compensation and the index for wages and salaries both increased 2.8% over the year to June, which marked the strongest gains in both measures since the third quarter of 2008. That signals historically low unemployment is putting upward pressure on companies' labor costs.

Wages and salaries, which account for about 70% of total compensation, rose 0.5% from the prior quarter. Benefit costs -- which include health coverage, retirement benefits and paid leave -- advanced a stronger 0.9%.

Private-industry workers saw total compensation in the second quarter rise 0.6% from the prior quarter and increase 2.9% from a year earlier. The year-over-year gain was the strongest since the second quarter of 2008.

Wages and salaries of private-sector workers, rose 2.9% in June from a year earlier, matching the pace seen in the prior quarter.

Wage growth, stubbornly sluggish for years following the 2007-09 recession, has picked up by some metrics as the labor market has tightened and employers have raised pay to compete for workers.

High demand for freight and a tight labor market means truckload carrier USA Truck Inc. will raise pay for drivers in the third quarter, Chief Executive James Reed said during a July 27 earnings call.

The industry-wide driver shortage, which Mr. Reed described as the biggest challenge facing the trucking business, "is fueled by a strong economy with near full employment levels, increased transportation regulations and fewer new drivers entering the industry," he said.

A separate report from the Commerce Department Tuesday suggested inflation pressures are gradually building in the broader economy.

The price index for personal consumption expenditures, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure, was up 2.2% in June from a year earlier and rose 0.1% from May.

Excluding volatile food and energy costs, prices rose 0.1% in June, in line with economists' expectations. Core inflation was up 1.9% in June from a year earlier.

