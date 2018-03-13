Log in
U.S. Federal Budget Gap Widens As Fiscal Income Declines - Update

03/13/2018 | 01:19am CET

By Harriet Torry

WASHINGTON -- U.S. tax revenue declined in February and government spending rose, as the share of wages withheld for taxes dipped as a result of the tax cut passed by Congress late last year.

Government revenue declined by 9%, or $16 billion, in February compared with the same period a year earlier, due to a decrease in the amount withheld from workers' paychecks and a jump in refunds for individuals and corporations, the Treasury Department said Monday.

Meanwhile, the budget deficit reached $706 billion, 3.6% of gross domestic product, over the 12 months ended February, compared with $583 billion, or 3.1% of GDP, for the same period one year earlier.

The deficit, or the difference between the amount of money the government spent and what it took in, stood at $391 billion in October through February. That was $40 billion, or 12%, higher compared with the same period a year earlier.

The deficit is expected to widen further this year because of the $1.5 trillion tax cut.

Government spending increased 2% in February from the same month a year earlier.

In an estimate released ahead of Monday's monthly budget statement, the Congressional Budget Office attributed the government's higher spending in the first five months of the fiscal year to higher interest payments on public debt, largely due to rising inflation.

Monday's budget summary showed Treasury outlays for interest on the public debt increased 9% compared with February 2017.

Government spending also rose for military programs, social security and housing and urban development. The Department of Homeland Security's outlays jumped by $2 billion, or 44%, in February compared with the same month a year earlier.

--Nick Timiraos contributed to this article.

Write to Harriet Torry at [email protected]

