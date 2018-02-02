U.S. Fiber Optic Cable Market 2018 - Analysis And Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "U.S. Fiber Optic Cable Market - Analysis And Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the U.S. fiber optic cable market. It presents the latest data of the market size and volume, domestic production, exports and imports, price dynamics and turnover in the industry. In addition, the report contains insightful information about the industry, including industry life cycle, business locations, productivity, employment and many other crucial aspects. The Company Profiles section contains relevant data on the major players in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Report Structure

1.3 Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 Market Trends

3. Market Overview

3.1 Market Value

3.2 Trade Balance

3.3 Market Opportunities

3.4 Market Forecast To 2025

4. Domestic Production

4.1 Production From 2008-2016

4.2 Production By State

4.3 Producer Prices

5. Imports

5.1 Imports From 2007-2016

5.2 Imports By Type

5.3 Imports By Country

5.4 Import Prices By Country

6. Exports

6.1 Exports From 2007-2016

6.2 Exports By Type

6.3 Exports By Country

6.4 Export Prices By Country

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Industry Snapshots

7.2 Industry Life Cycle

7.3 Business Locations

7.4 Employment

7.5 Annual Payroll

7.6 Industry Productivity

7.7 Establishment Size And Legal Form

8. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

W. L. Gore & Associates

Superior Essex

Optical Cable Corporation

Essex Group

US Conec

Fiberdyne Labs

Nistica

Broadata Communications

United Copper Industries

Nexans USA

California Insulated Wire & Cable

Marmon Utility

TLC-The Light Connection

Stonewall Cable

Mercury Wire Products

Applied Fiber Telecommunications

Vermillion Incorporated

Salt Lake Cable & Harness

American Furukawa

Rochester Wire and Cable

Mackin Technologies

Draka Holdings

Applied Optical Systems

Sensors Unlimited

Isotec

Xponet

Ofs Brightwave

Tyco Electronics Integrated Cable Systems

American Insulated Wire Corporation

Precision Utilities Group

Allwire

Noma Corporation

Superior Essex International

Belden 1993

UCI Holdings

