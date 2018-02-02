Log in
U.S. Fiber Optic Cable Market 2018 - Analysis And Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

02/02/2018 | 04:14pm EST

The "U.S. Fiber Optic Cable Market - Analysis And Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the U.S. fiber optic cable market. It presents the latest data of the market size and volume, domestic production, exports and imports, price dynamics and turnover in the industry. In addition, the report contains insightful information about the industry, including industry life cycle, business locations, productivity, employment and many other crucial aspects. The Company Profiles section contains relevant data on the major players in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Report Structure

1.3 Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 Market Trends

3. Market Overview

3.1 Market Value

3.2 Trade Balance

3.3 Market Opportunities

3.4 Market Forecast To 2025

4. Domestic Production

4.1 Production From 2008-2016

4.2 Production By State

4.3 Producer Prices

5. Imports

5.1 Imports From 2007-2016

5.2 Imports By Type

5.3 Imports By Country

5.4 Import Prices By Country

6. Exports

6.1 Exports From 2007-2016

6.2 Exports By Type

6.3 Exports By Country

6.4 Export Prices By Country

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Industry Snapshots

7.2 Industry Life Cycle

7.3 Business Locations

7.4 Employment

7.5 Annual Payroll

7.6 Industry Productivity

7.7 Establishment Size And Legal Form

8. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • W. L. Gore & Associates
  • Superior Essex
  • Optical Cable Corporation
  • Essex Group
  • US Conec
  • Fiberdyne Labs
  • Nistica
  • Broadata Communications
  • United Copper Industries
  • Nexans USA
  • California Insulated Wire & Cable
  • Marmon Utility
  • TLC-The Light Connection
  • Stonewall Cable
  • Mercury Wire Products
  • Applied Fiber Telecommunications
  • Vermillion Incorporated
  • Salt Lake Cable & Harness
  • American Furukawa
  • Rochester Wire and Cable
  • Mackin Technologies
  • Draka Holdings
  • Applied Optical Systems
  • Sensors Unlimited
  • Isotec
  • Xponet
  • Ofs Brightwave
  • Tyco Electronics Integrated Cable Systems
  • American Insulated Wire Corporation
  • Precision Utilities Group
  • Allwire
  • Noma Corporation
  • Superior Essex International
  • Belden 1993
  • UCI Holdings
  • W. L. Gore & Associates

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tqbb3q/u_s_fiber_optic?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
