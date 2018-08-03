U.S. Government Bonds Rise After Soft Jobs Data, China Trade Warning -- 2nd Update

By Daniel Kruger

Treasurys advanced Friday after the Labor Department said that the pace of hiring slowed in July and China said it would impose new tariffs on imports from the U.S.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell the most in one month to 2.952% from 2.986% Thursday. Yields fall as bond prices rise.

Yields fell after data showed the economy added 157,000 jobs last month, compared with a 190,000 estimate in a Wall Street Journal survey of economists. The unemployment rate fell to 3.9% from 4%, matching forecasts, while average hourly earnings rose 2.7% from the year before.

Many investors and analysts had expected faster gains in wages this year following passage of $1.5 trillion in tax cuts in December, with fiscal policy makers predicting companies would use some proceeds from the tax cuts to lift workers wages. Investors expected higher pay would spur consumption and lift inflation. Inflation poses a threat to the purchasing power of a bond's fixed interest and principal payments.

The slower pace of growth was "a slight disappointment," said George Goncalves, head of fixed-income strategy at Nomura Securities International. A more pressing concern is the slow pace of wage increases amid what appears to be a tight labor market. Hourly earnings "are going up, but they're not going up faster."

Friday's data is unlikely to alter the direction of Federal Reserve policy, investors said. The Fed held interest rates steady at its meeting this week, leaving them in a range between 1.75% and 2%. Policy makers have raised them two times this year.

Fed funds futures, which investors use to bet on the direction of central bank policy, early Friday suggested a 69% probability that the Fed will raise rates at least two more times this year, down from 71% a week ago.

While the labor data didn't change broad expectations about the economy, continued tensions between the U.S. and China, the world's two largest economies, could prove more disruptive, investors said.

Yields continued lower Friday after China said it would slap levies on $60 billion of U.S. products if Washington moves ahead with its tariff threats against Beijing. China also moved Friday to rein in the yuan's rapid depreciation as investors bid down the tightly controlled currency to its weakest level in more than a year amid growing worries over a bruising trade battle with the U.S.

"We're more worried about what the next trade headline is going to be," said Thomas Roth, managing director in the rates trading group at MUFG Securities Americas Inc. "That's unfortunately going to be with us."

