U S House of Representatives Committee on Agricul : House Agriculture Committee Reviews CFTC Agenda

07/25/2018 | 06:39pm CEST
Washington, D.C. - Today, the House Agriculture Committee held a hearing to review the upcoming agenda for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. After the hearing, Chairman K. Michael Conaway (TX-11) made the following remarks:

'It was clear in today's hearing that just because the Dodd-Frank rules are written doesn't mean regulators are done with their work. Chairman Giancarlo did a thorough job explaining how he's trying to tackle an important review of the existing rules, and improve international coordination and domestic harmonization between swaps regulators. I look forward to seeing how his hard work will pay off.'

Written testimony provided by today's witness is linked below. Click here for more information, including Chairman Conaway's opening statement and the archived webcast.

Witnesses
Panel I
The Honorable Chris Giancarlo, Chairman, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Washington, DC

Disclaimer

U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Agriculture published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 16:38:07 UTC
