U S House of Representatives Committee on Natural : Bishop Statement on BLM Methane Rule Revision

Today, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management announced a proposal to revise the 2016 Waste Prevention Rule, also known as the venting and flaring rule. Chairman Rob Bishop (R-UT) issued the following statement:

'The previous administration scorned domestic energy development and crafted the prior rule to deliberately stifle it. This is a necessary step to promote investment in federal and tribal lands so that economies in the west can grow. We will continue to work in coordination with Secretary Zinke, the Trump administration, states and tribal communities to advance new and better policies.'