U S House of Representatives Committee on Ways an : Brady Statement Regarding U.S.-EU Trade

Brady Statement Regarding U.S.-EU Trade

0
07/26/2018 | 02:30am CEST

Brady Statement Regarding U.S.-EU Trade

Washington, D.C. - Today, House Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady released the following statement regarding the announcement by President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker:

'I congratulate the President for reaching a vitally important and timely agreement with EU Commission President Juncker to negotiate zero tariffs, zero subsidies, and zero barriers with the EU, as well as to strengthen and reform the WTO to address the distortions created by China's unfair and dishonest trade practices. This start is excellent news. I am particularly pleased that as long as good faith negotiations are underway, the parties have agreed that no additional tariffs will be imposed. By moving the EU to work with us to address China's unfair trade and to reform the WTO, the President and his team have fundamentally changed the trading environment in a way that will benefit all Americans.'

Disclaimer

U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 00:29:02 UTC
