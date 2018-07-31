Log in
U.S. Household Spending, Income Rose at Solid Rate in June

07/31/2018 | 02:52pm CEST

By Eric Morath and Harriet Torry

WASHINGTON -- U.S. households' incomes and spending both rose at a solid rate in June, indicating consumers have the capacity to drive gains in economic output.

Personal-consumption expenditures, a measure of household spending on everything from hospital stays to groceries, increased a seasonally adjusted 0.4% in June from the prior month, the Commerce Department said Tuesday. Spending was also revised up in May, to a 0.5% gain from 0.2%, and April, to a 0.6% increase from 0.5%.

Personal income, reflecting Americans' pretax earnings from salaries and other sources including investments, rose 0.4% in June from May.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a 0.5% rise for spending and a 0.3% gain in income.

Solid consumer spending this spring helped propel overall economic output to grow at a 4.1% annual rate in the second quarter, the Commerce Department said last week. It was the best three-month increase since 2014. The June spending and income data released Tuesday was previously incorporated into last week's report on gross domestic product.

Consumer spending accounts for about two-thirds of total economic output in the U.S.

In Tuesday's report, the Commerce Department said outlays for goods was flat, but spending on services jumped 0.6%.

Spending gains didn't effect Americans willingness to save. The saving rate in June was unchanged from May at 6.8%. Savings-rate data was significantly revised last week. The new data shows Americans have been saving between 6% and 8% of their monthly income in recent years.

Some of the June spending gains reflect cost increases. When adjusted for inflation, spending was up 0.3% from the prior month.

Americans' incomes have been growing this year. But gains look slightly more modest when factoring in rising prices. Inflation-adjusted, after tax income increased 0.3% in June from May.

Tuesday's report showed the price index for personal-consumption expenditures, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure, rose 0.1% in June from a month earlier and was up 2.2% from a year earlier. The annual gain matched May's increase.

Excluding volatile food and energy costs, prices also rose 0.1% in June from May, and 1.9% from a year earlier.

The Fed targets 2% year-over-year inflation and has been raising short-term interest rates to prevent the economy from overheating. For most of the past six years, annual inflation was running below the Fed's target, but the headline price gauge has matched or exceeded 2% for four straight months.

U.S. central bankers start their two-day policy-making meeting Tuesday. Last month, officials voted to increase their benchmark federal-funds rate by a quarter percentage point to a range between 1.75% and 2.00%. They're not expected to raise rates this week, but officials have penciled in two further quarter-point rate increases for 2018.

Write to Eric Morath at [email protected] and Harriet Torry at [email protected]

