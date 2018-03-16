Log in
U.S. Housing Starts Fell in February

03/16/2018 | 01:46pm CET

By Sarah Chaney and Sharon Nunn

WASHINGTON--U.S. housing starts decreased last month, dragged down by weakness in multifamily construction.

Housing starts fell 7.0% in February from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.236 million, the Commerce Department said Friday. Residential building permits, which can signal how much construction is in the pipeline, fell 5.7% to an annual pace of 1.298 million last month.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a 3.8% decrease for starts and a 5.7% decline for permits.

Multifamily construction plummeted 26.1% in February, after building in this segment rose robustly in January.

Housing-starts data are volatile from month to month and can be subject to large revisions. Friday's 7.0% fall for starts came with a margin of error of 16.7 percentage points. Still, the broader trend shows signs of weakness. Starts fell by 4% in February from a year earlier.

Housing starts in January were revised up to a 1.329 million annual pace from an initial estimate of 1.326 million. Permits, which tend to be more stable, were revised down to a 1.377 million rate from 1.396 million.

Single-family home building has held near the highest levels since before the recession began, while construction of larger buildings eased as the market for new condominiums and apartments has cooled.

In February, home builders broke ground briskly in the West, which saw the best pace for single-family home construction in more than a decade.

More broadly, starts rose in February for single-family construction and fell sharply for multifamily construction. Permits last month were down for buildings with multiple units and fell for single-family homes.

The Commerce report can be found at http://www.census.gov/construction/nrc/pdf/newresconst.pdf

Write to Sarah Chaney at [email protected] and Sharon Nunn at [email protected]

