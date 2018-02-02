Log in
U.S. Machine Tool Market 2018 - Analysis And Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

02/02/2018 | 10:15pm CET

The "U.S. Machine Tool Market - Analysis And Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the U.S. machine tool market. It presents the latest data of the market size and volume, domestic production, exports and imports, price dynamics and turnover in the industry. In addition, the report contains insightful information about the industry, including industry life cycle, business locations, productivity, employment and many other crucial aspects. The Company Profiles section contains relevant data on the major players in the industry.

Product Coverage:

  • Metal gear cutting machines
  • Metal grinding, polishing, buffing, honing, and lapping machines, excluding gear-tooth grinding, lapping, polishing, and buffing machines
  • Metal lathes (turning machines) numerically and nonnumerically controlled
  • Metal milling machines (excluding machining centers)
  • Machine tools for home workshops, laboratories, garages, etc. (metalworking and primarily metalworking only)
  • Rebuilt metal-cutting machine tools, remanufactured metal-cutting machine tools, and parts for metal-cutting-type machine tools (sold separately)
  • Metal machining centers (multifunction numerically controlled machines)
  • Metal-station-type machines
  • Other metal cutting machine tools (excluding those designed primarily for home workshops, laboratories, garages, etc.)
  • Metal boring machines and drilling machines (excluding machining centers)
  • Metal punching and shearing machines (including power and manual) and bending and forming machines (power only)
  • Metalworking presses (excluding forging and die-stamping presses)
  • Other metal forming machine tools, including forging and die-stamping machines (excluding metalworking presses)
  • Parts for metal forming machine tools (sold separately) and rebuilt and remanufactured metal forming machine tools, machine tools (sold separately) and rebuilt and remanufactured metal forming machine tools

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Report Structure

1.3 Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 Market Trends

3. Market Overview

3.1 Market Value

3.2 Trade Balance

3.3 Market Opportunities

3.4 Market Forecast To 2025

4. Domestic Production

4.1 Production From 2008-2016

4.2 Production By Type

4.3 Production By State

4.4 Producer Prices

5. Imports

5.1 Imports From 2007-2016

5.2 Imports By Type

5.3 Imports By Country

5.4 Import Prices By Country

6. Exports

6.1 Exports From 2007-2016

6.2 Exports By Type

6.3 Exports By Country

6.4 Export Prices By Country

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Industry Snapshots

7.2 Industry Life Cycle

7.3 Business Locations

7.4 Employment

7.5 Annual Payroll

7.6 Industry Productivity

7.7 Establishment Size And Legal Form

8. Company Profiles

  • The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
  • Electroimpact
  • Noble Drilling Services
  • Trumpf
  • Haas Automation
  • Gleason Corporation
  • Hypertherm
  • Victor Technologies Group
  • Mazak Corporation
  • Hardinge
  • Makino Inc.
  • Wagstaff
  • Atlas Copco Drilling Solutions
  • U. S. Tool Grinding
  • Wilson Tool International
  • Stolle Machinery Company
  • Nidec Minster Corporation
  • Peddinghaus Corporation
  • Kps Capital Partners
  • Ridge Tool Company
  • Husqvarna Construction Products North America
  • Fives Landis Corp.
  • Madison Capital Partners
  • Graywood Companies
  • Schick Manufacturing
  • Victor Technologies International
  • U.S. Union Tool
  • NM Group Global
  • Milacron Marketing Company
  • Manan Tool & Manufacturing Inc
  • Murata Machinery USA Holdings
  • Rockwood Service Corporation
  • Kobe Steel USA Holdings Inc.
  • Victor Technologies Holdings
  • Port City Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h5r8hj/u_s_machine_tool?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
