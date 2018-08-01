U.S. Manufacturing Activity Loses Momentum -- Update

By Josh Mitchell

U.S. manufacturing activity lost momentum in July but continued to expand at a healthy rate, suggesting factories are so far brushing off the effects of new tariffs on steel and aluminum.

A closely watched measure of activity in the factor sector fell 2.1 percentage points to 58.1 in July, the industry group Institute for Supply Management said Wednesday. Any reading above 50 indicates expanding activity, as measured by factors such as product sales, production and industry employment.

The latest reading was weaker than what many economists had expected. But details showed activity is still expanding at a strong pace historically. Factories are being propelled by strong spending from everyday Americans and businesses after one of the best quarters of economic growth in the expansion.

"We're still expanding strongly in spite of some of the uncertainties thrown into the mix," Tim Fiore, who heads the ISM monthly survey, said in a call with reporters.

Those uncertainties include the Trump administration's move this year to slap new tariffs on imported steel, aluminum and other products, particularly items made in China. Prices for materials have risen rapidly in recent months, though the pace eased in July. Mr. Fiore said companies have largely absorbed the higher costs of materials and in most cases have raised prices to maintain profit margins. So far, companies "are able to pass these price increases through," Mr. Fiore said, but he cautioned the biggest effects of the tariffs won't likely appear until the fall.

Wednesday's report showed sales and production at factories grew at a weaker rate in July, though it wasn't clear how much the shift was due to the tariffs versus broader changes in the overall economy. While U.S. economic output grew at a robust 4.1% annual rate in the second quarter, economies in China, Mexico and Europe stumbled.

That softening likely sapped global demand for U.S.-made products. Retaliatory measures by other countries to counter the new U.S. tariffs may have also hurt sales of American products overseas. A measure of U.S. export orders fell a percentage point to 55.3, suggesting exports are still rising but at a slower rate than in June.

Mr. Fiore also pointed to signs the uncertainty of the trade disputes is leading companies to pause on long-term investments.

Overall sales at factories remain strong. And an index of industry employment rose half a percentage point to 56, suggesting factories continue to hire despite the uncertainties.

