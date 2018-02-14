Log in
U S Marines Corps : AVAILABILITY OF MARINE CORPS REFERENCE PUBLICATION 3-20D.1 (FORMERLY MCRP 3-23C), MULTI-SERVICE TACTICS, TECHNIQUES, AND PROCEDURES (MTTP) FOR STRIKE COORDINATION AND RECONNAISSANCE

02/14/2018 | 05:51pm EST
AVAILABILITY OF MARINE CORPS REFERENCE PUBLICATION 3-20D.1 (FORMERLY MCRP 3-23C), MULTI-SERVICE TACTICS, TECHNIQUES, AND PROCEDURES (MTTP) FOR STRIKE COORDINATION AND RECONNAISSANCE

Date Signed: 2/14/2018
MARADMINS Number: 105/18

R 142101Z FEB 18
MARADMIN 105/18
MSGID/GENADMIN/CMC WASHINGTON DC CDI//
SUBJ/AVAILABILITY OF MARINE CORPS REFERENCE PUBLICATION 3-20D.1 (FORMERLY MCRP 3-23C), MULTI-SERVICE TACTICS, TECHNIQUES, AND PROCEDURES (MTTP) FOR STRIKE COORDINATION AND RECONNAISSANCE//
REF/A/MCO/5600.31A/ARD/17JUL12//
AMPN/REF (A) IS MARINE CORPS PRINTING AND PUBLICATIONS REGULATIONS//
POC/DENNIS LISTER/CIV/CDD/-/TEL DSN: 378-8493/CML: (703) 432-8493/EMAIL: [email protected]//
GENTEXT/REMARKS/1. The Deputy Commandant for Combat Development and Integration's Capabilities Development Directorate (CDD) and the Air Land Sea Application (ALSA) Center have published the revised MCRP 3-20D.1 (formerly MCRP 3-23C), Multi-Service Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (MTTP) for Strike Coordination and Reconnaissance, dated 31 Jan 2018. MCRP 3-20D.1 may be downloaded via the USMC doctrine website at https:(slant)(slant)www.doctrine.usmc.mil. The publication can also be found on the ALSA website at http:(slant)(slant)www.alsa.mil, and a CAC card is necessary.
2. Background. This publication provides strike coordination and reconnaissance (SCAR) tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTP) to the military Services for coordinating interdiction. This publication describes TTP for tactical level planning and execution of the SCAR mission, and addresses operational considerations for effective application. SCAR interdiction assets include fixed-wing (FW), rotary-wing (RW), and surface-to-surface fires. This publication applies to operational and tactical-level planners and operators. It is intended as a reference document for mission planning and execution of SCAR missions with allied, coalition, and multi-service forces.
3. Coordinating Instructions. Reference (a) details steps required to request hard copies of this publication. Units associated with the publication's distribution list will receive printed copies of MCRP 3-20D.1 via the Marine Corps Publications Distribution System (MCPDS). Units not receiving copies or desiring additional print allocations must follow procedures identified in Reference (a), coordinating with their internal S-1 or admin sections. For MCPDS ordering purposes, the publication control number for STRIKE COORDINATION AND RECONNAISSANCE is 144 000170 00. Hard copies of this publication should be available for ordering via MCPDS within 10 to 12 weeks of the date of this MARADMIN.
4. This MARADMIN is applicable to the Marine Corps Total Force.
5. Release authorized by Lieutenant General Robert S. Walsh, Deputy Commandant, Combat Development and Integration.//

U.S. Marines Corps published this content on 14 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2018 22:50:07 UTC.

