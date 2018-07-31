Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S., Mexico plan NAFTA ministerial talks on Thursday: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 12:28am CEST
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Trade Representative Lighthizer embraces Mexican Economy Minister Guajardo during a joint news conference on the closing of the seventh round of NAFTA talks in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The United States and Mexico plan to hold ministerial-level NAFTA trade talks on Thursday in Washington, the second such meeting within a week as efforts are ramped up to seal a deal on updating the 24-year-old accord, two sources said.

Mexico and the United States agreed last week to step up talks on revamping the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in hopes of reaching an agreement on major issues by August.

There will be "technical meetings probably until Wednesday and a ministerial meeting on Thursday," a Mexican source close to the talks told Reuters on Monday. A second Mexican source close to the talks also said a ministerial meeting was planned for Thursday.

"We will be there," but it is not yet clear if the meeting will be trilateral and include Canada, said the first source.

A spokesman at Mexico's economy ministry said there would be technical meetings this week, but said he did not know whether a ministerial meeting would take place.

Mexican Economy Minster Ildefonso Guajardo last week held what he described as "constructive" and "very positive" talks with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland is scheduled to leave Canada on Tuesday for a meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers in Singapore, the Canadian foreign ministry said. With the ASEAN meetings running from July 30-Aug. 4, it is unlikely Freeland would make it to Washington for the Thursday talks.

U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested he could seek a bilateral deal with Mexico, but Guajardo said the U.S.-Mexico talks would lead to discussions with Canada and "a trilateral dialogue when we get closer to the conclusion."

Freeland visited Mexico on July 25 and she and Guajardo insisted that NAFTA remain a trilateral pact.

Talks began last August but stalled in the run-up to the July 1 Mexican presidential election. That was due, at least in part, to U.S. calls for a so-called sunset clause, that would put the deal forming one of the world's largest trading blocs up for renewal every five years. U.S. demands for sweeping changes in the auto sector have also been controversial.

"There has been progress (on autos)." We are "working on proposals from both" nations, said one of the sources close to the talks.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Additional reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Tom Brown)

By Anthony Esposito

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:47aIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Managing Director Christine Lagarde Appoints Rhoda Weeks-Brown as General Counsel of the and Director of the Legal Department
PU
12:47aTEXAS DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE : Commissioner miller shuts down state and federal fever tick spray operations citing livestock deaths and rancher complaints
PU
12:38aChipotle shuts Ohio restaurant after reports of illness
RE
12:28aU.S., MEXICO PLAN NAFTA MINISTERIAL TALKS ON THURSDAY : sources
RE
12:12aCURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL : Digital Currency Exchange debuted on NASDAQ, UCC rose sharply at the opening
AQ
07/30Uber to stop developing self-driving trucks
RE
07/30CARIBBEAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : CDB approves funding to enhance Guyana’s transportation sector
PU
07/30CARIBBEAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : CDB project on climate resilient road transport sector expanded to include Dominica
PU
07/30Koch Donor Network Won't Back GOP Candidate in N. Dakota Race
DJ
07/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CORPORATION : CBS : CEO Moonves survives board meeting amid misconduct probe
2QUAKER CHEMICAL CORP : QUAKER CHEMICAL: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
3PINNACLE FOODS INC : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Pinnacle Foods, Inc.- PF
4KNOWLES CORP : KNOWLES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations..
5LEON'S FURNITURE LTD. : LEON FURNITURE : Announces Date for 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results Release

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.