U.S. Packaging Films Market Forecast to 2021 - Improvements in Resin Technology and Processing Techniques Will Fuel Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Packaging
Films in the US by Market and Resin" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
This study presents historical demand data (2006, 2011, and 2016) and
forecasts (2021) by market (meat, poultry, and seafood; snack food;
baked goods; produce; dairy products; candy and confections; frozen
food; grain mill products; pet food; beverages; paper and textile
products; pharmaceuticals; rack and counter; medical products;
agricultural and horticultural products; chemicals) and resin (LLDPE,
polypropylene, LDPE, PVC, HDPE, PET, nylon, polystyrene, PVDC, EVOH,
bio-based plastic).
The study also evaluates company market share and offers
competitive analysis on industry participants, including:
-
Bemis
-
Sealed Air
-
Sigma Plastics
-
Berry Global
-
ProAmpac
-
Winpak
-
Printpack
-
Inteplast
Technology Improvements Fuel Growth in US Packaging Film Market
Growth will be driven by increased demand for more material-intensive
packages that offer greater convenience and protection than traditional
film formats, such as high barrier pouches. Demand will also be
supported by improvements in resin technology and processing techniques,
enabling low-cost production for a wider range of applications.
Food Packaging Trends Continue to Drive Gains
Food packaging represents the vast majority of demand for packaging
films, accounting for 72% of the total in 2016. Increased demand for
high performance, multilayer barrier films will stimulate advances
across most major food markets. Producers are incorporating more layers
into their film designs to extend shelf life, reduce food waste, and
offer preservative free, fresher tasting foods.
Demand will also benefit from a trend toward smaller, more convenient
packaging designs that facilitate on-the-go snacking and that simplify
meal preparation. Re-sealable stand-up pouches, for instance, are
offering significant growth opportunities in applications ranging from
salty snacks to sauces.
Advanced Resin Technologies to Broaden Applications for Film in
Nonfood Packaging
Pharmaceutical packaging will remain one of the fastest-growing markets
in the industry as plastic film competes more effectively with the high
barrier properties and chemical stability of aluminum foil. The growth
of biologics -which are more volatile than traditional oral dose
drugs- will offer significant opportunities for high barrier
packages incorporating specialty resins such as COCs and fluoropolymers.
Likewise, water soluble PVOH films are growing rapidly in the chemicals
market. Water soluble pods are now offered under most major dish and
laundry detergent brands and are finding new use in personal care
products like shaving cream.
LLDPE & PET to Post Fastest Growth of Major Resin Types
LLDPE and PET are forecast to grow at above average rates through 2021.
Growth for both resins will be driven by their versatility: they are
used as base resins for commodity films due to their favorable
mechanical properties and relatively low cost but are also used as
components of high performance barrier packages.
However, small volume, specialty resins are expected to outpace both
LLDPE and PET through 2021. Particularly fast-growing resins include
EVOH, bio-based plastics, fluoropolymers, and PVOH.
