U S Poultry & Egg Association : 2018 Live Production, Welfare & Biosecurity Seminar to Highlight Best Management Practices and Breakout Sessions for Broiler, Turkey and Egg Specific Topics

2018 Live Production, Welfare & Biosecurity Seminar to Highlight Best Management Practices and Breakout Sessions for Broiler, Turkey and Egg Specific Topics

TUCKER, Ga. - July 26, 2018 - The poultry industry faces many challenges in poultry and egg live operations. Two critical issues, animal welfare and biosecurity, are at the forefront. To address these challenges and other areas of concern, the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY), National Chicken Council, National Turkey Federation and United Egg Producers are collaborating again this year to sponsor the 2018 Live Production, Welfare & Biosecurity Seminar, Sept. 18-19, at the Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown hotel in Nashville, Tenn.

The Seminar will cover topics Tuesday and Wednesday morning addressing areas such as animal welfare best management practices, threats against the industry, label study results and how to prepare for a biosecurity audit. Concurrent breakout sessions to address broiler, turkey and egg specific topics will be held Tuesday afternoon.

The program agenda was developed by a committee of live production managers, poultry health professionals and university professors. Pictured are (front row from left): Dr. Claudia Dunkley, University of Georgia; Aaron Burns, Cooper Farms Inc.; Travis Strickland, Farbest Foods Inc.; and David Dahlke, Wayne Farms LLC. (Back row from left): Eric Greene (committee chairperson), Claxton Poultry Farms Inc.; Nicholas Wolfenden, Tyson Foods; Michael Cronic, Columbia Farms of Georgia; Steve Taylor, Midwest Poultry Services LP; Bill Staugler, Cooper Farms Inc.; and Ty Harweger, Rose Acre Farms Inc. (Not pictured): Bill Stanley, Aviagen; Ken Martin, Fieldale Farms Corporation; and Ashley Peterson, National Chicken Council.

To learn more and register for the Live Production, Welfare & Biosecurity Seminar, click here or visit www.uspoultry.org.

