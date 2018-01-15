For Immediate Release

U.S. Poultry & Egg Association

Producing Quality Feed Products Theme of USPOULTRY's 2018 Feed Mill Management Seminar

TUCKER, Ga. - Jan. 15, 2018 - Quality feed is an important aspect of producing a high quality protein product. USPOULTRY's 2018 Feed Mill Management Seminar will provide attendees with practical ways to improve efficiency at the feed mill, showcase new technology used in feed production and much more. The seminar will also experience a new location in downtown Nashville at the Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown, Mar. 20-21.

"The program planning committee, comprised of feed and poultry nutrition professionals from industry and academia, has a good understanding of industry needs, expectations and trends that may shape our future. This knowledge and experience has led to the development of a program that will be beneficial to anyone involved in nutrition or feed manufacturing," explained John Brabham, committee chairman, Wayne Farms LLC.

Program topics include How to Properly Measure Pellet Quality and Particle Size; Preparing for the Unexpected: Security in Today's World; How to Handle an OSHA Inspection; Importance of Ingredient Quality; Energy Management for the Feed Industry; Using Dust Monitors for NFPA Compliance; New Safety Features on Feed Trailers; and more.

Registration opens on Jan. 22. To register for the Feed Mill Management Seminar, click here or visit www.uspoultry.org.

Photo Caption: The 2018 Feed Mill management Seminar planning committee (pictured left to right): Wilmer Pacheco, Auburn University; Frank Garczynski, Koch Foods; Richard Obermeyer, Aviagen; William (Chuck) Farmer, Cobb-Vantress Inc.; Larry Hooper, Perdue Farms Inc.; Justin Fowler, University of Georgia; and John Brabham, committee chairman, Wayne Farms LLC.