Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. SEC files suit over possible insider trading on Bioverativ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/27/2018 | 02:57am CET
FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hangs on the wall at SEC headquarters in Washington

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed an insider trading lawsuit on Friday against "unknown traders" who it said engaged in "highly suspicious trading" just ahead of the announcement that hemophilia specialist Bioverativ Inc had agreed to be acquired by France's Sanofi in an $11.6 billion deal.

According to the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, the defendants, who may be foreign traders, made "highly suspicious, timely, and lucrative purchases and sales of options on Bioverativ stock," generating profits of about $4.9 million.

The SEC said the options purchase orders originated through a foreign brokerage firm located in Zurich in the name of Credit Suisse (Switzerland) Ltd and were cleared through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, which executed the orders through a domestic options exchange.

Bioverativ agreed to be acquired by Sanofi for $105 a share, which represented a premium of 64 percent over Bioverativ's closing share price on the last trading day ahead of the announcement. Its shares closed up 61.9 percent on Jan. 22, the day the deal with Sanofi was announced, the lawsuit noted.

The SEC said it seeks an order to freeze the assets of the traders, require the identification of the defendants and the repatriation of assets. The SEC in the lawsuit also said it is also seeking disgorgement of all ill-gotten gains.

(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:29a CITY OF SASKATOON : Daily Road Report, January 29
07:29a NIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : Essar doubles Iran oil imports after India’s cuts
06:00a BOJ spokesman - Kuroda's comments merely repeat timing of price target
05:07a Japan wary of U.S. push for fewer curbs on beef, auto shipments - sources
04:34a PEMEX PETRÓLEOS MEXICANOS : Receives International Praise for its Outstanding Performance in the Financial Markets
03:58a UAW leader says payments to union official did not affect talks
03:54a CITY OF LAFAYETTE CA : The Weekly Roundup
03:36a U.S. trade body backs Canadian plane maker Bombardier against Boeing
03:36a U.S. trade body backs Canadian plane maker Bombardier against Boeing
03:36a CANADA ILLEGALLY SUBSIDIZED BOMBARDIER : Embraer
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : U.S. trade body backs Canadian plane maker Bombardier against Boeing
2WYNN RESORTS : WYNN RESORTS : CEO calls sexual misconduct accusations 'preposterous'; stock falls
3CBOE HOLDINGS : CBOE : Hedge Funds Go Bullish on Bitcoin Futures
4In Davos, Trump Reopens Door to Pacific Trade Pact He Long Scorned -- Update
5DEUTSCHE BANK : EXCLUSIVE - U.S. CFTC TO FINE UBS, DEUTSCHE BANK, HSBC FOR SPOOFING, MANIPULATION: sources

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.