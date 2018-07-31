U.S. Seeks to Avoid a Pakistan Bailout That Would Repay China

By Saeed Shah and Bill Spindle

Pakistan's growing debt to China is emerging as a point of contention with the U.S. as the South Asian nation's incoming leaders prepare to possibly seek an international financial bailout in the coming weeks.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was asked on Monday about the issue of Chinese loans to Pakistan as part of China's "Belt and Road" infrastructure program, if Pakistan approaches the International Monetary Fund for a bailout. The U.S. is the largest shareholder and contributor to the IMF, a multilateral international organization that loans money to governments to help them manage financial difficulties.

"There's no rationale for IMF tax dollars -- and associated with that, American dollars that are part of the IMF funding -- for those to go to bail out Chinese bondholders or -- or China itself," Mr. Pompeo said in an interview on CNBC.

IMF funds generally go directly to a country's central bank for use in managing foreign exchange shortfalls and stabilizing government finances.

Mr. Pompeo's comments came after he delivered a major speech to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce that touted the U.S.'s commitment to invest heavily in Asia through U.S. companies as an answer to the Belt and Road initiative.

Mr. Pompeo stressed that U.S. investment would generate commercially profitable returns both for U.S. companies and the countries they invest in, compared to what he said were Chinese projects that are skewed toward benefiting China.

Coming off an election last week won by political outsider Imran Khan, who is expected to be sworn in as prime minister within a few weeks, Pakistan faces a growing fiscal and balance-of-payments crisis and will almost certainly need a bailout from one or more countries and international financial institutions. The country has received more than a dozen past bailouts from the IMF, and the organization is viewed as a likely emergency lender again now.

A senior Pakistani official recently told The Wall Street Journal that the country needed a $8 billion to $10 billion bailout, adding that there are "few options" other than the IMF.

Pakistan has borrowed heavily from China to build power plants, as well as develop a new port and roads in recent years. Other major infrastructure projects are slated to be built with Chinese loans.

Some of those projects have produced tangible benefits for Pakistan, particularly power plants that have helped ease shortages and allowed manufacturers to grow production. At the same time, Pakistan has slipped into an acute balance-of-payments crisis as the gap between imports and exports has expanded and the foreign currency available to pay for imports has dwindled. The government's budget deficit has also ballooned.

The problem could grow worse over time as Pakistan has to repay loans for the Chinese-funded projects.

When the new Pakistani government is formed in the coming weeks, tackling the fiscal problems will be its first priority, according to economists and politicians. Asad Umar, a lawmaker just re-elected for the victorious Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party who is expected to become finance minister, has said that the government will likely need a bailout.

Possible sources of emergency funds include not only the IMF but also Saudi Arabia, which has helped Pakistan in past crises, and China, either in conjunction with the IMF or not.

Beijing has provided Pakistan with more than $3 billion in short term loans in recent months, in addition to the infrastructure funding, and some Pakistani officials have suggested that it could provide a large rescue package for the country. The Chinese ambassador met Mr. Khan on Monday in Islamabad.

"We will be evaluating all our options. At this stage we have not even decided to go to the IMF," Mr. Umar said in an interview after Mr. Pompeo's comments.

Senior officials from Mr. Khan's party said they are eager to maintain relations with China while rebuilding economic ties with the U.S. that have been strained in recent years, even as significant cooperation has continued on security issues.

"We hope the U.S.A. administration will appreciate that our strong relationship with China has no bar on our desire to have good relationship with the U.S.A.," said Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, spokesman for Mr. Khan's Tahreek-e-Insaf party and a likely minister in the new government. "Pakistan and the U.S.A. have been long-term security partners and we want the U.S.A. to take Pakistan as an economic partner, instead of being only security partner."

Chinese officials said that if Pakistan chose to seek an IMF bailout, those discussions wouldn't involve China.

"I believe IMF has its own standards and operating rules in cooperating with relevant countries," Geng Shuang, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, said Tuesday when asked about Mr. Pompeo's remarks on a potential Pakistan bailout. "I believe they will properly handle the relevant issues."

--Jeremy Page in Beijing contributed to this article.

Write to Saeed Shah at [email protected] and Bill Spindle at [email protected]