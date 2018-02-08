U S Senate Committee on Agriculture Nutrition & : Wheat Growers Present Chairman Roberts, Ag Staff with Awards

02.08.18

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senator Pat Roberts, R-Kan., Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, and key members of his staff, today received awards for their outstanding support to wheat growers from the National Association of Wheat Growers (NAWG) and the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers (KAWG).

'Our wheat growers are what make Kansas the breadbasket of America, and I'm honored to receive their Wheat Advocate Award,' said Chairman Roberts. 'The advice and boots-on-the ground perspective of these hard-working growers are critical as we write the Farm Bill.'

Members of Chairman Roberts' staff received the 'Friend of Wheat' award, given annually to congressional staff who demonstrated support for the wheat industry above and beyond the norm. This year's recipients include James Glueck, Wayne Stoskopf, and Will Stafford.

'I'm proud to have an Agriculture Committee staff who understands and fights for the interests of our wheat growers,' said Chairman Roberts. 'They certainly deserve this award, and wheat growers should be proud to have these talented individuals as advocates.'

James Glueck, staff director, manages the Committee staff and coordinates the broad range of food and agriculture issues requiring Committee action. Glueck is from Canyon, Texas, and earned a bachelor's degree in Agricultural Development from Texas A&M University, as well as a graduate certificate in Advanced International Affairs from the George Bush School of Government and Public Service. Glueck has worked for the Senate Agriculture Committee since 2013.

Wayne Stoskopf, professional staff, covers commodities, crop insurance, and grain inspection issues for the Committee. He was raised on his family's wheat, sorghum and livestock farm near Hoisington, Kansas. Stoskopf graduated from Kansas State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agribusiness. Stoskopf has worked for the Senate Agriculture Committee since 2015 and previously worked in Roberts' personal office serving as the agriculture legislative assistant.

Will Stafford, Senator Roberts' agriculture legislative assistant since March 2015, is a graduate of Towson University, where he received a Bachelor of Science in Economics. He is currently enrolled at Kansas State University earning a Masters of Agribusiness.

