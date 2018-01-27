U S Senate Committee on Judiciary : Feinstein Sends Request Letters Related to Russia Investigation

Washington-Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today sent additional letters requesting information related to the Russia investigation and possible obstruction of the FBI's investigations into potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Letter to Steve Bannon asks for an interview and documents related to contacts between the campaign or transition team and Russian officials, U.S. sanctions against Russia, hacked emails by Russia, Russian efforts to target voters through social media, communications about the June 9 meeting at Trump Tower and the firings of Michael Flynn and James Comey.

Letter to Michael Caputo asks for an interview and documents related to Paul Manafort, contacts between the campaign or transition team and Russian officials and changes to the Republican National Party Platform with regard to Ukraine

Letter to Mark Corallo asks for an interview and documents related the June 9 meeting at Trump Tower, contacts between the campaign or transition team and the firings of Michael Flynn and James Comey.

Letter to Paul Erickson asks for an interview and documents related to efforts by Alexander Torshin to arrange a meeting between Vladimir Putin and then-candidate Donald Trump and contacts between the campaign or transition team and Russian officials.

Letter to Robert Foresman asks for an interview and documents related to efforts arrange a meeting or convey information between Vladimir Putin and then-candidate Donald Trump.

Letter to Rhona Graff asks for an interview and documents related to the June 9 meeting at Trump Tower, contacts between the campaign or transition team and Russian officials and efforts to build a Trump Tower Moscow.

Letter to Phillip Griffin asks for an interview and documents related to Paul Manafort, contacts between the campaign or transition team and Russian officials and changes to the Republican National Party Platform with regard to Ukraine.

Letter to David Keene asks for an interview and documents related to Alexander Torshin's efforts to arrange a meeting between Vladimir Putin and then-candidate Donald Trump and contacts between the campaign or transition team and Russian officials.

Letter to Keith Kellogg asks for an interview and documents related to Michael Flynn's communications with Ambassador Kislyak, U.S. sanctions against Russia, contacts between the campaign or transition team and Russian officials, changes to the Republican National Party Platform with regard to Ukraine and the firings of Michael Flynn and James Comey.

Letter to Corey Lewandowski asks for an interview and documents related to contacts between the campaign or transition team and Russian officials and changes to the Republican National Party Platform with regard to Ukraine.

Letter to John Mashburn asks for an interview and documents related to contacts between the campaign or transition team and Russian officials, changes to the Republican National Party Platform with regard to Ukraine and the firings of Michael Flynn and James Comey.

Letter to Don McGahn asks for an interview and documents related to the June 9 meeting at Trump Tower and the firings of Michael Flynn and James Comey.

Letter to Frank Mermoud asks for an interview and documents related to Paul Manafort, contacts between the campaign or transition team and Russian officials and changes to the Republican National Party Platform with regard to Ukraine.

Letter to Amanda Miller asks for an interview and documents related to the June 9 meeting at Trump Tower, contacts between the campaign or transition team and Russian officials and efforts to build a Trump Tower Moscow.

Letter to Stephen Miller asks for an interview and documents related to contacts between the campaign or transition team and Russian officials, U.S. sanctions against Russia, hacked emails by Russia, Russian efforts to target voters through social media, communications about the June 9 meeting at Trump Tower and the firings of Michael Flynn and James Comey.

Letter to Sergei Millian asks for an interview and documents related to his business dealings with the Trump Organization, including efforts to build a Trump Tower Moscow, and contacts between the Trump campaign or transition team and Russian officials.

Letter to Sean Spicer asks for an interview and documents related to contacts between the campaign or transition team and Russian officials, U.S. sanctions against Russia, hacked emails by Russia, Russian efforts to target voters through social media, communications about the June 9 meeting at Trump Tower and the firings of Michael Flynn and James Comey.

###