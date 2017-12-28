Log in
News : Companies
U.S. Soup Market: By Type, Trademark Owner, Packaging Type, Distribution Channel & Country - Forecast (2017-2023) - Research and Markets

12/28/2017 | 04:20pm CET

The "U.S. Soup Market - Forecast (2017-2023)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Soup is a popular menu choice as an appetizer or as a main course. Customers like the variety of flavors and nutrition that different soups provide. Soups are frequently served at lunch and dinner. A lunch special may include a combination of soup and salad, soup and potato and soup and sandwich. A simple soup will cleanse and recondition the palate. This means that it will have a neutral flavor. Soups are usually classified as clear or unthicken soups, thick soups and specialty soups.

The U.S. soup market is comprehended by type, trademark owner, packaging type and distribution channel. Based on type the market is categorized into canned/preserved soup, dehydrated Soup, frozen soup, instant soup, chilled soup, UHT soup and others. By trademark owner the market is further segmented into brand manufacturer and private label. Based on packaging type the market is categorized into cans, carton, flexible, tubs and others. By distribution channel the market is further segmented into retailers and on trade. Retailers are further sub segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, online retailers and others. Whereas on trade is further categorized into restaurants chains, independent restaurants, schools, hospitals and others.

Companies Mentioned

  • Aaon, Inc.
  • Baltimore Aircoil Company, Inc.
  • Daikin Industries, Ltd.
  • Decsa S.R.L.
  • Evapco Inc.
  • Johnson Controls Inc.
  • Mammoth Inc. (Nortek Air Solutions, LLC)
  • SPX Corporation
  • Tcnicas Evaporativas, S.L.
  • Temp Tech Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Economic Snapshot

2. Market Overview

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Landscape

4. Market Forces

5. Strategic Analysis

6. U.S. Soup Market - By Type

7. U.S. Soup Market - By Trademark Owner

8. U.S. Soup Market - By Packaging Type

9. U.S. Soup Market - By Distribution Channel

10. U.S. Soup Market - By Country

11. Market Entropy

12. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/25852s/u_s_soup_market.


© Business Wire 2017
