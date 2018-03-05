U.S. Stocks Projected to Fall Amid Trade Concerns

By Georgi Kantchev

U.S. stocks were set to open lower as investors assessed the impact of trade tariffs announced by the White House.

Futures pointed to an opening loss of 0.2% for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 was up 0.6%, though Italy's FTSE MIB lost 0.6% after the country's elections Sunday produced no clear winner. In Asia, most markets finished down.

The trade tariffs on steel and aluminum imports announced by U.S. President Donald Trump last week instilled further uncertainty in global markets, already experiencing one of their most volatile stretches in years.

White House officials over the weekend said the U.S. won't exempt allies from the barriers, adding to concerns that the move would lead to frictions in global trade. The European Union on Friday said it had already crafted a detailed retaliation package.

"Investors have been hypersensitive to trade ever since the presidential election," said James Athey, senior investment manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments. "The economic fundamentals remain strong but there will be some nervousness around this."

A strong global economic upswing had supported risk assets at the beginning of the year but the rally reversed quickly in February and volatility spiked. Signs of rising inflation in the developed world fueled concerns that the Federal Reserve could push interest rates up faster than previously expected, making stocks less attractive.

Tariffs could now add to expectations for higher inflation, said Stephen Wood, chief market strategist at Russell Investments.

Between the Fed and the tariffs, "there's a more volatile policy environment that didn't exist a few months ago," he said.

In Europe, stock markets mostly brushed off the inconclusive Italian vote while the euro was switching between gains and losses against the U.S. dollar and the British pound. The common currency received some support after Germany's Social Democrats voted to support a coalition government, allowing Angela Merkel to serve a fourth term as chancellor.

While the Italian election increased the political instability in the eurozone's third-largest economy, populist parties still face hurdles to entering government given their reluctance to work with other parties. Analysts predict short term volatility until a new government is formed but expect the wider economic upswing in Europe to continue.

"This time the economic recovery in Europe and world-wide is much more resilient than in the past," said Diego Franzin, head of equities at Amundi.

Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes fell to 2.850% from 2.855%. Yields move inversely to prices.

In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 2.3%, while the Nikkei Stock Average shed 0.7%, on concerns about global trade frictions.

In commodities, Brent crude futures, the global oil price benchmark, were up 0.1% while gold rose 0.2%.

Gregor Stuart Hunter and Riva Gold contributed to this article.

