U.S. Stocks Tick Higher After Jobs Report

By Akane Otani and Ben St. Clair

-- Dow industrials set to post weekly loss

-- Muted reaction to jobs report

-- Trade skirmish weighs on Chinese stocks

U.S. stocks edged higher Friday, putting the S&P 500 on track for its fifth consecutive weekly gain, after data showed the pace of U.S. hiring cooled slightly in July.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 62 points, or 0.2%, to 25390. The S&P 500 was up 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite edged down less than 0.1%.

For the week, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were headed higher, although the Dow industrials -- which struggled as trade tensions sent investors out of heavyweights such as Caterpillar -- were on course to post a loss.

Labor Department data Friday showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose a seasonally adjusted 157,000 in July, less than the 190,000 that economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected. Still, over a broader period, job growth looks strong -- with the pace of hiring through the first seven months of this year rising from last year's average through July.

Strong economic data and corporate earnings have helped keep investors relatively optimistic in recent months even as global trade tensions have ratcheted higher. After reporting strong revenue and profit gains this week, Apple became the first U.S. company to surpass $1 trillion in market value. Meanwhile, Kellogg shares jumped 4.4% after the cereal maker raised its full-year guidance Thursday and Dish Network rose 6.9% after posting better-than-expected results Friday.

"What we can trade on is earnings, and it's been a good earnings season, " said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. "Until we have proof that something else is happening, I think you have to continue on with that thought."

Stocks elsewhere mostly rose, with the Stoxx Europe 600 up 0.6%. Major indexes in Asia struggled for traction, though, as trade tensions continued to weigh on investors' minds.

Chinese officials said Friday that they would impose tariffs on $60 billion of U.S. products if Washington moves ahead with threats to raise the rate of planned tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods to 25% from 10%.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 1%, suffering its largest one-week percentage decline since February. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.1%, while Japan's Nikkei Stock Average edged 0.1% higher.

"A common theme in recent weeks is for Asia and Europe to struggle on trade war headlines, but for the U.S. to break the shackles and shrug off any weakness and recover," strategists at Deutsche Bank said in a note Friday.

Trade fears have also weakened the Chinese yuan, sending it to 14-month lows against the dollar. The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, was recently down 0.2%.

