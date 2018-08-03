U.S. Stocks Tick Higher After Strong Earnings

By Akane Otani and Ben St. Clair

-- S&P 500, Dow industrials post weekly gains

-- Muted reaction to jobs report

-- Trade skirmish weighs on Chinese stocks

U.S. stocks rose Friday, lifting the S&P 500 to its fifth consecutive weekly gain, after a string of upbeat earnings helped reassure investors that the market is on solid footing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 136.42 points, or 0.5%, to 25462.58. The S&P 500 was up 13.13 points, or 0.5%, to 2840.35 while the Nasdaq Composite edged up 9.33 points, or 0.1%, to 7812.01.

For the week, the Dow industrials rose less than 0.1%, the S&P 500 rose 0.8% and the Nasdaq advanced 1%.

Stocks were steady after Labor Department data Friday showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose a seasonally adjusted 157,000 in July, less than the 190,000 that economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected. Still, over a broader period, job growth looks strong, analysts said -- with the pace of hiring through the first seven months of this year rising from last year's average through July.

Robust economic data and corporate earnings have helped keep investors relatively optimistic in recent months, even as global trade tensions have ratcheted higher. After reporting solid revenue and profit gains this week, Apple became the first U.S. company to surpass $1 trillion in market value.

On Friday, Kellogg shares jumped $2.27, or 3.2%, to $72.15 after the cereal maker raised its full-year guidance Thursday, and Dish Network soared 4.34, or 15%, to 34.20 after posting better-than-expected results.

"What we can trade on is earnings, and it's been a good earnings season, " said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. "Until we have proof that something else is happening, I think you have to continue on with that thought."

Stocks elsewhere mostly rose, with the Stoxx Europe 600 up 0.7%. Major indexes in Asia struggled for traction, though, as trade tensions continued to weigh on investors' minds.

Chinese officials said Friday they would impose tariffs on $60 billion of U.S. products if Washington moves ahead with threats to raise the rate of planned duties on $200 billion of Chinese goods to 25% from 10%.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 1%, suffering its largest one-week percentage decline since February. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.1%, while Japan's Nikkei Stock Average edged 0.1% higher.

"A common theme in recent weeks is for Asia and Europe to struggle on trade war headlines, but for the U.S. to break the shackles and shrug off any weakness and recover," strategists at Deutsche Bank said in a note Friday.

Trade fears have also weakened the Chinese yuan, sending it to 14-month lows against the dollar. The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, was down 0.1%. It has been up for three of the past four weeks.

