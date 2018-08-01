U.S. Treasury Plans Increased Auctions to Fund Looming Trillion-Dollar Deficits

By Josh Zumbrun and Daniel Kruger

The U.S. Treasury Department will increase issuance of government debt at Treasury auctions by a total of $30 billion over the next three months, introduce a new two-month Treasury bill and consider an additional auction of Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, or TIPS, all in an effort to help fund looming trillion-dollar government deficits.

The Treasury made the announcement Wednesday in Washington as part of its regular schedule of quarterly refunding statements.

From August to October, the Treasury will increase the size of its monthly auctions for two-year, three-year and five-year notes by $1 billion a month, continuing a strategy of gradually increasing the size of auctions at the mid-ranges of the debt that Treasury issues.

Investors and debt analysts said the Treasury's strategy remains consistent with expectations in the bond market, and that they expect demand to remain steady as auction sizes increase.

The Treasury is increasing its borrowing against a backdrop of strong economic growth in the U.S., which has encouraged the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates and also to reduce how much it reinvests in the maturing securities in its bond portfolio.

Many analysts and investors expect these developments will lead to higher borrowing costs for the U.S. government. Because Treasury securities are a benchmark rate that are used to help set interest rates on mortgages, business loans and consumer debt, analysts expect borrowing costs to rise throughout the economy, potentially creating a drag on growth.

"It's higher rates for everyone," said Andrew Brenner, head of global fixed-income at NatAlliance Securities.

The Treasury will make smaller increases in the size of seven-year and 10-year notes, as well as the 30-year bond, which will both increase by $1 billion over the next quarter.

Beginning in October, the Treasury will hold an auction for a new two-month Treasury bill, and the department is also considering adding a new five-year TIPS auction.

The actions will result in a $30 billion increase in debt issuance from August to October, up from a $27 billion increase over the prior three months. The gradual increases are being made in preparation for deficits projected at about $1 trillion a year from 2019 to 2022.

Write to Josh Zumbrun at [email protected] and Daniel Kruger at [email protected]