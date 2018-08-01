Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Treasury Plans Increased Auctions to Fund Looming Trillion-Dollar Deficits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 04:36pm CEST

By Josh Zumbrun and Daniel Kruger

The U.S. Treasury Department will increase issuance of government debt at Treasury auctions by a total of $30 billion over the next three months, introduce a new two-month Treasury bill and consider an additional auction of Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, or TIPS, all in an effort to help fund looming trillion-dollar government deficits.

The Treasury made the announcement Wednesday in Washington as part of its regular schedule of quarterly refunding statements.

From August to October, the Treasury will increase the size of its monthly auctions for two-year, three-year and five-year notes by $1 billion a month, continuing a strategy of gradually increasing the size of auctions at the mid-ranges of the debt that Treasury issues.

Investors and debt analysts said the Treasury's strategy remains consistent with expectations in the bond market, and that they expect demand to remain steady as auction sizes increase.

The Treasury is increasing its borrowing against a backdrop of strong economic growth in the U.S., which has encouraged the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates and also to reduce how much it reinvests in the maturing securities in its bond portfolio.

Many analysts and investors expect these developments will lead to higher borrowing costs for the U.S. government. Because Treasury securities are a benchmark rate that are used to help set interest rates on mortgages, business loans and consumer debt, analysts expect borrowing costs to rise throughout the economy, potentially creating a drag on growth.

"It's higher rates for everyone," said Andrew Brenner, head of global fixed-income at NatAlliance Securities.

The Treasury will make smaller increases in the size of seven-year and 10-year notes, as well as the 30-year bond, which will both increase by $1 billion over the next quarter.

Beginning in October, the Treasury will hold an auction for a new two-month Treasury bill, and the department is also considering adding a new five-year TIPS auction.

The actions will result in a $30 billion increase in debt issuance from August to October, up from a $27 billion increase over the prior three months. The gradual increases are being made in preparation for deficits projected at about $1 trillion a year from 2019 to 2022.

Write to Josh Zumbrun at [email protected] and Daniel Kruger at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:03pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Total Rs 54,378 crore of Refunds processed by the Centre and the States till 31st July, 2018 under GST during the Third Refund Fortnight.
PU
04:53pIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : THIS WEEK’S CATTLE FACTORY PRICES
PU
04:48pWORLD BANK : Demand for World Bank Financing in Middle East and North Africa Rises to US$6.3 Billion in 2018
PU
04:48pWORLD BANK : Announces Debarment of Chinese Information Technology Company
PU
04:38pISED INNOVATION SCIENCE AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMEN : Government of Canada helps businesses in northern Ontario access programs and funding
PU
04:36pU.S. Treasury Plans Increased Auctions to Fund Looming Trillion-Dollar Deficits
DJ
04:32pU.S. factory activity slows; private payrolls increase
RE
04:30pTSX falls on escalating trade tensions, lower oil prices
RE
04:30pU.S. Manufacturing Activity Loses Momentum -- ISM
DJ
04:28pEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : supports operations of Eurotorg
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Reports Higher 2Q After-Tax Profit, Sales, Despite Diesel Hit
2BNP PARIBAS : BNP PARIBAS : 2Q Net Profit Largely Stable, Beating Expectations
3BAIDU : China Baidu's second quarter exceeds expectations, powered by ad sales growth
4INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : Zara Stores Supply Online -- WSJ
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Bank optimistic about economy as profit jumps

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.