Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Treasury official says no decisions on formal China talks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2018 | 10:50pm CET
David Malpass, Under Secretary for International Affairs at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, gestures during the 2018 G20 Conference in Buenos Aires

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury's top economic diplomat said on Sunday that China's move away from market liberalisation was an increasing concern for G20 economies but reversed an earlier statement that the United States had ended formal economic dialogue talks with Beijing.

David Malpass, Undersecretary for International Affairs, told reporters that there had been no decisions made about the future of the "Comprehensive Economic Dialogue" after meetings between U.S. and Chinese officials in July 2017 had "stalled."

Malpass, a former Bear Stearns chief economist, said he misspoke when he told an Institute of International Finance meeting earlier on Sunday that the United States had discontinued the CED "because there wasn't a path back towards market orientation."

He said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin continues to engage senior Chinese officials in private, personal discussions "in order to try to bring the focus back to market liberalisation."

The conflicting statements over the future of U.S.-China economic relations comes ahead of a tense Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank governors' meeting in Buenos Aires, where the frustrations over U.S. President Donald Trump's steel and aluminium tariffs and a potential U.S.-China trade war threaten to dominate discussions.

The Trump administration is also said to be preparing punitive tariffs against up to $60 billion worth of Chinese information technology, telecoms and consumer products to try to force changes in Beijing's intellectual property and investment practices.

However, Malpass did not specifically mention the Trump administration's "Section 301" investigation into China's intellectual property practices, including investment policies that effectively require technology transfers to Chinese joint venture partners.

But at the IIF conference, he did criticise China's investment rules that restrict access for foreign firms, saying this "makes it very hard for the world to invest in China" in ways that are compatible with the investor country's laws.

Malpass also told the conference that an increasing amount of state control over China's economy, coupled with the end of term limits for President Xi Jinping, was "worrisome to the world."

He said “having such a big economy in the world move away from markets has not been good for us and the world and will continue to cause difficulty."

"Our invitation is for the world to recognise this and also for China to recognise this commercially and move towards freedom and market orientation," he told the IIF conference that coincides with the G20 meeting on Monday and Tuesday.

"This is completely an unworkable and non-reciprocal arrangement," he said.

Regarding currencies, Malpass said that relative stability, partly brought about by broad global growth, had lessened the need for intensive discussions on the matter.

"One of the things we have is synchronized global growth and the currencies are relatively stable, so that is part of good policies in many countries around the world and that encourages growth and investment," Malpass said. "So I think we have a context where there's less criticality to the discussion of the exchange rates."

(Additional reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

By David Lawder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:50pU.S. Treasury official says no decisions on formal China talks
RE
10:07pSTEVE COHEN : Top executive resigns from Cohen's Point72 after lawsuit, fundraising
RE
09:43pWith Grip on Power Assured, China's Xi Elevates Lieutenants -- Update
DJ
09:04pThree ECB policymakers optimistic on inflation despite disappointment
RE
08:50pWeidmann - economic developments could allow ECB to end bond buys
RE
08:15pGLOBAL ECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Fed, BOE and Brazil Central Bank Meetings
DJ
06:57pU.S. Tariffs to Be in Spotlight at G-20 Summit -Update
DJ
06:36pAustralia, Southeast Asian summit ends with rebukes against trade protectionism
RE
06:08pG20 watchdog focuses on rules review, holds fire on cryptocurrencies
RE
06:01pCongress Braces for Battle Over Massive Spending Bill
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI HCN CO LTD : HYUNDAI HCN : NHTSA investigates 4 deaths after car air bags fail to inflate; NEWS BRIEFI..
2BNP PARIBAS : BNP Paribas Renews Its Title Sponsorship of the BNP Paribas Open Through 2023
3E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP : Ten years after crash, Americans still have not fallen back in love with stocks
4OVERSTOCK.COM INC : OVERSTOCK COM : Banks, Industrials Push Stocks Higher
5Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion U.S. IPO

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.