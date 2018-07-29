Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin says he sees at least 3 percent growth for next 4-5 years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2018 | 04:07pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Mnuchin arrives for a news conference at the G20 Meeting of Finance Ministers in Buenos Aires

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday that he believes the quickening pace of growth in the nation's economy in the second quarter will persist for the next few years.

"I don't think this is a one- or two-year phenomenon. I think we definitely are in a period of four or five years of sustained 3 percent growth at least," Mnuchin said in an interview with 'Fox News Sunday.'

The U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in nearly four years in the second quarter - at a 4.1 percent rate - as consumers boosted spending and farmers rushed shipments of soybeans to China to beat retaliatory trade tariffs before they took effect in early July.

Economists have cautioned against putting much weight on the surge, with the soybean boost seen likely to reverse in the coming quarters and the fiscal stimulus seen fading in 2019.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:07pU.S. Treasury's Mnuchin says he sees at least 3 percent growth for next 4-5 years
RE
03:59pU.S. Treasury's Mnuchin says he sees at least 3 pct growth for next 4-5 years
RE
02:40pCHARLES KOCH : Koch Network Criticizes Trump Trade Policy at Donor Meeting
DJ
02:05pIran currency extends record fall as U.S. sanctions loom
RE
12:27pMINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE & FARMERS WELFARE OF R : Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Shri Radha Mohan Singh participated in the launching of Meghalaya Milk Mission in Shillong
PU
12:11pBitcoin Surges as Global Involvement in Blockchain Grows
AQ
09:27aNOC NATIONAL OIL : Arabian Gulf Oil ...General Tender Extension No. (MTC-29/2018)
PU
09:27aNOC NATIONAL OIL : Arabian Gulf Oil ...General Tender Extension No. (MTC-13 /2017)
PU
09:27aNOC NATIONAL OIL : Arabian Gulf Oil ...General Tender Extension No. (MTC-05/2018)
PU
09:27aNOC NATIONAL OIL : Arabian Gulf Oil ...General Tender Extension No. (MTC-26/2018)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : EXCLUSIVE: BMW to raise prices of two U.S.-made SUV models in China
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Tech firms should be made liable for 'fake news' on sites - UK lawmakers
3URALKALIY PAO : URALKALIY : More Potash Coming to an Already Crowded Fertilizer Market
4BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP : BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL : UK contractor Babcock misses out on big defence deal
5UNITED UTILITIES : UNITED UTILITIES : HOSEPIPE BAN WATER FIRM SPLASHES £29K DIVI ON BOSS

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.