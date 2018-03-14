U.S. Treasurys Strengthen After Disappointing Retail Sales Report

By Akane Otani

U.S. government bond prices headed for their third straight advance Wednesday after data showed retail sales unexpectedly slipped in February, hinting at some slowdown in economic momentum early on in the year.

Yields, which fall as bond prices rise, declined following the Commerce Department's retail report, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note recently trading at 2.835%, according to Tradeweb, compared with 2.848% Tuesday.

The department's data showed retail sales -- which show how Americans spend on goods ranging from beer to home furnishings -- fell 0.1% in February, dragged lower by reduced spending on cars and gasoline. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected to see sales, which have now fallen for three straight months, rise by 0.3%.

The report was the latest to suggest that the U.S. economy continues to evade signs of overheating, even as the unemployment rate has held steady at a nearly two-decade low, consumer confidence has generally risen, and gains from a $1.5 trillion tax-cut package are expected to lift spending among Americans.

Fears that a rise in inflation and growth could push the Federal Reserve to pick up its pace of interest-rate increases helped spur a wave of Treasury selling in February, with the yield on the 10-year note notching its biggest one-month advance since the end of 2016. Inflation is a threat to government bonds since it chips away at the purchasing value of their fixed returns.

Yet in recent weeks, reports including consumer prices and wage growth have suggested that inflation pressures remain muted, even as the economy appears to show broad strength. That has helped support Treasurys, which along with other so-called haven assets typically look more attractive to investors when they are uncertain about the economic outlook.

It has also pushed some investors to rethink their bets on the Fed accelerating its pace of interest-rate increases. While investors largely see a March rate boost as a foregone conclusion, the outlook for the rest of the year has shifted in recent weeks. Federal-funds futures, used by traders to place bets on the course of interest-rates, show the market is pricing in a 31% chance of four rate increases in 2018, according to CME Group. That's up from 34% at the end of Tuesday and 24% from a month ago.

