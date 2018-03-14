U.S. Treasurys Strengthen After Disappointing Retail Sales Report

By Akane Otani

U.S. government bond prices notched their third straight advance Wednesday after data showed retail sales unexpectedly slipped in February, hinting at some slowdown in economic momentum early on in the year.

Yields, which fall as bond prices rise, declined following the Commerce Department's retail report, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note settling at 2.815%, according to Tradeweb, compared with 2.848% Tuesday.

The department's data showed retail sales -- which show how Americans spend on goods ranging from beer to home furnishings -- fell 0.1% in February, dragged lower by reduced spending on cars and gasoline. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected to see sales, which have now fallen for three straight months, rise by 0.3%.

The report was the latest to suggest that the U.S. economy continues to evade signs of overheating, even as the unemployment rate has held steady at a nearly two-decade low, confidence among consumers and businesses has generally risen and gains from a $1.5 trillion tax-cut package are expected to lift spending among Americans.

"Investors are on inflation watch -- but so far, it still looks pretty benign," said Paula Solanes, a portfolio manager at SVB Asset Management.

Fears that a rise in inflation and growth could push the Federal Reserve to pick up its pace of interest-rate increases helped spur a wave of Treasury selling in February, with the yield on the 10-year note experiencing its biggest one-month advance since the end of 2016. Inflation is a threat to government bonds since it chips away at the purchasing value of their fixed returns.

Yet in recent weeks, reports including consumer prices and wage growth have suggested that inflation pressures remain muted, puzzling analysts who have expected prices to rise in an otherwise strong economic environment. That has helped support Treasurys, which along with other so-called haven assets typically look more attractive to investors when they are uncertain about the economic outlook.

Bonds have also strengthened as fears of retaliation to U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports have pushed investors into the safety of government debt.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned Wednesday that the tariffs, which some investors fear could have broader ramifications on the economy, represented a "crisis of multilateralism," and said "there is no need to be afraid if it becomes necessary to take measures ourselves, which we don't want."

The yield on the 10-year note slid to a session low before paring its declines in afternoon trading.

