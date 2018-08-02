U.S. Veterinary Capital Equipment Market Analysis & Outlook to 2024, With an Expected CAGR of 4.8% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "U.S.
Veterinary Capital Equipment Market Outlook 2024" report has
U.S. veterinary capital equipment market reached USD 697.7 Million in
2016 and is expected to reach USD 1,003.2 Million by the end of 2024,
expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% over the period i.e. 2017-2024. .
Further, increasing number of pet ownership is yet another major growth
driver for U.S. veterinary capital equipment market. Ownership of pet is
believed to increase in the years ahead. Various health benefits of
adopting pets such as less stress and high physiological stability and
animal assisted therapies are bolstering the bond between the pet and
their owners. Further, this affectionate bond is increasing the spending
on pet's health, which in turn is positively shaping the growth of U.S.
veterinary capital equipment market.
U.S. veterinary capital equipment market is segmented on the basis of
product type into veterinary anesthesia, surgical lights, veterinary
monitors, veterinary tables, veterinary telemetry systems, autoclaves &
sterilizers, centrifuges, defibrillators, dental equipment,
electrosurgical equipment, endoscopic equipment, equine equipment,
incubators, infusion pumps, medical gas, microscopes, respiratory
ventilators, stainless steel, x-ray imaging, syringe pumps,
ultrasonography machines & equipment, warming units, suction machines,
c-arms and others. X-ray imaging segment (19.6% share in 2016) occupies
the largest market of veterinary capital equipment in U.S. Further,
x-ray segment is anticipated to reach USD 206.9 Million by the end of
2024 from USD 136.7 Million in 2016.
Ultrasounds segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR of 6.1%
during the forecast period. Moreover, the market is anticipated to
garner USD 58.7 Million by the end of 2024 from USD 37.0 Million in
2016. Further, the segment is expected to achieve absolute USD
opportunity of USD 20.0 Million between 2017-2024.
Companies Mentioned
-
Smiths Medical
-
Medtronic Plc
-
Abaxis
-
Welch Allyn
-
Bovie Medical
-
DRE Veterinary
-
VETLAND Medical
-
Midmark Corp
-
Digicare Biomedical Tech.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Risk Analysis
4. U.S. Veterinary Capital Equipment Market Size (USD Million) and
Forecast, 2016-2024
5. Market Dynamics & Its Impact Analysis
6. U.S. Veterinary Capital Equipment Market Segmentation Analysis
7. Porter's Five Force Model Analysis
8. Competitive Landscape
