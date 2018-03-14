Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. airline industry primed for springtime boost: trade group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 05:06am CET
An American Airlines flight lands at Logan International Airport in Boston

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. airlines will carry an all-time high number of passengers this spring, an industry trade group forecast on Wednesday, as increased competition and persistently lower fares make flying more accessible to the general public.

Airlines for America (A4A) said it expects carriers to fly 150.7 million passengers, 2.47 million per day, between March 1 and April 30, in a 4 percent increase from the year-ago period.

Despite a number of seasonal challenges, including a rash of late-winter storms, U.S. airlines are generally off to a successful start of 2018, with some carriers having raised their first-quarter outlooks in the last week based on better-than-expected performance.

"An expanding economy, employment gains and surging household net worth are also contributing to the growth in demand for air travel," A4A Chief Economist John Heimlich said in a statement.

The seasonal period includes several potential travel peaks, including U.S. college spring breaks, Easter and Passover.

(Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Alana Wise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:24aGoogle to ban ads on cryptocurrencies, related products
RE
06:20aTOYOTA MOTOR : agrees to monthly wage hike of more than 1,300 yen in coming year
RE
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06:03aNew Trump tariff threat overshadows strong China factory, investment data
RE
06:02aChina's steel output in January-February highest in months
RE
06:02aChina January-February property investment jumps, sales growth slows
RE
05:36aOil stable on strong China data, but rising US output caps gains
RE
05:36aOil stable on strong China data, but rising U.S. output caps gains
RE
05:36aOil stable on strong China data, but rising U.S. output caps gains
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VW assigns 20 billion euros in battery orders in electric car drive
2APPLE : Trump eyes tariffs on up to $60 billion Chinese goods; tech, telecoms, apparel targeted
3TIANQI LITHIUM CORP : Explainer - Chile attempts to block China from prize lithium asset
4BROADCOM LIMITED : BROADCOM TO END BID FOR QUALCOMM, KEEPS PLAN TO MOVE TO U.S.: sources
5EISAI CO., LTD : EISAI : Launches Gastrointestinal Prokinetic Agent Cidine (Cinitapride Hydrogen Tartrate) in ..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.