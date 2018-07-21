U.S. and China Match Whiffs in Trade Battle

By Theo Francis and Andrew Tangel

In the escalating trade fight between the U.S. and China, both sides are targeting plenty of products they don't actually import from one another.

The U.S. has threatened or imposed tariffs on Alaska pollock, nuclear reactors, spacecraft, autopilots, battery-powered locomotives and bituminous coal.

China, for its part, is targeting U.S.-made stuffed animals, merry-go-rounds, tobacco pipes, accordions, slide projectors, manual typewriters and live chickens.

Dozens or even hundreds of other products facing import duties from the two nations aren't subject to much trade between the two.

Since the tariff threats began this spring, the U.S. alone has imposed tariffs on about a thousand products and threatened them for 6,000 more. Combined, imports of these products from China topped $250 billion last year.

But a big chunk of them are totally irrelevant. The most-recent list of proposed tariffs, released last week, includes about a thousand products for which virtually nothing was imported from China in the 12 months through May 31, according to estimates of U.S. imports compiled by Panjiva, a unit of S&P Global Inc. Among them: aircraft boarding bridges and stainless-steel scrap.

Several species of lobster -- whether raw, cooked, preserved or live -- also appear on the U.S.'s latest list. The U.S. did import about $1.3 billion of lobster last year, but just $6 million of it came from China. Most of the U.S.'s imported lobster comes from Canada, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's fisheries office.

Not all tariff threats become reality. When the U.S. first proposed tariffs on a wide range of Chinese imports last spring, the list included flamethrowers, rocket launchers, artillery and depleted-uranium compounds, along with some 100 other products that haven't been imported from China lately. Many, including the heavy weaponry, were eventually dropped.

In its initial list, the U.S. targeted some products that aren't big imports now, but could be in the future, said Jeff Emerson, a spokesman for the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. In other cases, the products reflect items that benefit from Chinese industrial policy.

The latest list includes broad ranges of products -- such as all fish and seafood products -- that were included to prevent cheating, Mr. Emerson said. "Otherwise, if a whole sector is included except for a few tariff lines where there may be no trade, a sudden surge of imports in those lines is possible as traders try to evade the tariff," he said.

Adding the unimported products to a tariff list also increases the apparent scope of the action, said Matt Gold, a Fordham University adjunct law professor and former deputy assistant U.S. Trade Representative.

"It could be a way to inflate that number of products," Mr. Gold said. "There's no particular downside."

All told, around a third of the products on China's tariff lists aren't exported there from the U.S. in significant quantities, according to U.S. export data and Chinese import data compiled by Panjiva.

China's embassy in Washington didn't respond to requests for comment.

Ian Crown, who grows rambutan, mangosteen and other tropical fruit on a 94 acre-farm in Puerto Rico that was badly damaged by Hurricane Maria last year, was surprised to discover his produce had been the target of new Chinese tariffs.

Like nearly all other tropical fruit grown in the U.S. territory, the 66-year-old former commodity trader's produce doesn't go to China. Most of Mr. Crown's winds up at Whole Foods and other U.S. supermarkets.

For Mr. Crown, the trade barrier is "amusing but it's not terribly relevant."

"It sounds like what China is trying to do is block the import of unicorns," he said.

