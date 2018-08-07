Log in
News : Economy & Forex
U.S. billionaire Kroenke seeks to buy all of Arsenal

08/07/2018 | 08:30am CEST
Premier League - Arsenal vs Burnley

LONDON (Reuters) - Stan Kroenke, the majority owner of Arsenal, has made an offer to buy all of the English Premier League club in a deal that values it at around 1.8 billion pounds, after he secured the backing of minority owner Alisher Usmanov.

The American billionaire, who already owns 67 percent of the club, said in a statement to the London stock exchange that he thought the club would benefit from being taken private.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden)

