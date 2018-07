Perdue said in an interview on the sidelines of the G20 meeting of agriculture ministers in Buenos Aires that the plan would include between $7 billion and $8 billion in direct cash relief.

U.S. growers are expected to take an estimated $11 billion hit due to Chinese retaliatory tariffs after Washington placed tariffs on Chinese goods.

"Obviously this is not going to make farmers whole," Perdue said.

By Hugh Bronstein