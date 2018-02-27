Log in
U.S. oil extends gains to hold near three-week high

02/27/2018 | 01:36am CET
FILE PHOTO: An oil pump operating in the Permian Basin near Midland

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. oil prices rose for a fourth session on Tuesday to near a three-week high hit a day earlier, supported by signs of robust production curbs by OPEC and non-OPEC countries and a slight fall in U.S. production.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery <CLc1> was up 10 cents at $64.01 a barrel by 0020 GMT. The contract hit $64.24 on Monday, its highest since Feb. 6.

London Brent crude <LCOc1> had yet to start trading after settling up 19 cents at $67.50.

Saudi Arabian oil minister Khalid al-Falih indicated on Saturday that its crude production would be well below the production cap as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies were committed to reducing output to bring balance and stability to the market.

Prices were also supported by U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Thursday that showed domestic oil production dipped to 10.27 million barrels per day from 10.271 million bpd the week before.

U.S. crude inventories are forecast to have risen by 2.7 million barrels last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Gasoline stocks are seen down by 600,000 barrels, while distillate inventories, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, were seen down 700,000 barrels. The American Petroleum Institute is scheduled to release its weekly data later in the day.

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; editing by Richard Pullin)

