Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. regulator stands by decision to block Winklevoss bitcoin ETF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 03:58am CEST
Brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss talk to each other as they attend New York State Department of Financial Services virtual currency hearing in Manhattan borough of New York

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday stood by a decision blocking an exchange-traded fund that would have tracked bitcoin, citing concerns about market manipulation.

The securities regulator found "unpersuasive" arguments that the bitcoin ETF proposed by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, the twin brothers who founded crypto exchange Gemini Trust Co LLC, would be sufficiently protected from manipulation, it said in a 92-page analysis https://bit.ly/2K3GoWG posted on its website.

"Regulated bitcoin-related markets are in the early stages of their development," the SEC said, saying that it "cannot...conclude that bitcoin markets are uniquely resistant to manipulation."

But the SEC did not completely shut the door to such products coming to market once the bitcoin market has matured, offering some hope for at least five other bitcoin ETF proposals that are still pending before the regulator.

Bitcoin turned negative after the SEC's ruling, and last traded down 2.9 percent.

The virtual currency can be used to move money around the world quickly and with relative anonymity, without the need for a central authority, such as a bank or government. A fund holding the currency could attract more investors and push its price higher.

The SEC said there was not enough evidence that efforts to thwart manipulation of the ETF's price or that of the underlying bitcoin market would be successful.

The SEC had blocked the Winklevoss ETF from coming to market in March 2017, but then faced an appeal from exchange operator CBOE's Bats exchange, which applied to list the ETF.

The CBOE said it was reviewing both the SEC's notice and Commissioner Hester Peirce's dissent.

"Investors are better served by products traded on a regulated securities market and protected by robust securities laws and we will continue to work with the SEC and ETF issuers to construct a fully regulated product," said Chris Concannon, chief operating officer of CBOE Global Markets.

The parties can appeal the SEC's decision in federal court.

Gemini did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Winklevoss twins are best known for their feud with Facebook Inc founder Mark Zuckerberg over whether he stole the idea for what became the world's most popular social networking website from them. The former Olympic rowers ultimately settled their legal dispute, which was dramatized in the 2010 film "The Social Network."

The SEC's decision to block the ETF was voted for 3-1 by its sitting commissioners, with Peirce voting against. In a statement, Peirce said she believed the product met the legal standard.

"More institutional participation would ameliorate many of the Commission's concerns with the bitcoin market that underlie its disapproval order," she said, adding that the ruling "sends a strong signal that innovation is unwelcome in our markets."

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in New York and Michelle Price in Washington; additional reporting by Anna Irrera in New York; editing by Phil Berlowitz and Leslie Adler)

By Trevor Hunnicutt and Michelle Price
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK -18.96% 176.26 Delayed Quote.-0.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07/26U.S. regulator stands by decision to block Winklevoss bitcoin ETF
RE
07/26VIVA ENERGY AUSTRALIA : lands at Avalon Airport
PU
07/26After Qualcomm-NXP deal scrapped, China says still open to talks
RE
07/26After Qualcomm-NXP deal scrapped, China says still open to talks
RE
07/26Mexico, U.S. agree to speed NAFTA talks toward August deal
RE
07/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/26Asian shares struggle as trade fears keep investors cautious
RE
07/26Oil markets inch down after three days of gains
RE
07/26SUNSHINE COAST REGIONAL COUNCIL : Seal of approval for Nambour road
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon earnings skyrocket on cloud computing, advertising
2Fiat Chrysler says it did not know about Marchionne's illness
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : reports cooling quarterly growth and pares outlook
4Intel data centre results, margin outlook disappoint, shares drop
5TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Intel data center results, margin outlook disappoint, shares drop

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.