Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. slaps heavy duties on Chinese steel shipped from Vietnam

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2018 | 12:45am CEST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday slapped steep import duties on steel products from Vietnam that originated in China after a final finding they evaded U.S. anti-dumping and anti-subsidy orders.

The decision marked a victory for U.S. steelmakers, who won anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties against Chinese steel in 2015 and 2016 only to see shipments flood in from elsewhere. The industry has argued that Chinese products are being diverted to other countries to circumvent the duties.

U.S. customs authorities will collect anti-dumping duties of 199.76 percent and countervailing duties of 256.44 percent on imports of cold-rolled steel produced in Vietnam using Chinese-origin substrate, the Commerce Department said in a statement.

Corrosion-resistant steel from Vietnam faces anti-dumping duties of 199.43 percent and anti-subsidy duties of 39.05 percent, it said.

The department has said it would apply the same Chinese anti-dumping and anti-subsidy rates on corrosion-resistant and cold-rolled steel from Vietnam that starts out as Chinese-made hot-rolled steel.

The duties will come in addition to a 25 percent tariff on most steel imported into the United States that resulted from the Trump administration's "Section 232" national security investigation into steel and aluminium imports.

Although the steel subject to the latest anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties was processed in Vietnam to be made corrosion resistant or cold-rolled for use in autos or appliances, the Commerce Department agreed with the claims of American producers that as much as 90 percent of the product's value originated from China.

The global steel industry is struggling with a glut of excess production capacity, much of it located in China, that has pushed down prices.

The decision followed a European Union finding in November that steel shipments from Vietnam into the EU also circumvented tariffs.

The Commerce Department said that after anti-dumping duties were imposed on Chinese steel products in 2015, shipments of cold-rolled steel from Vietnam into the United States shot up to $215 million (£160 million) annually from $9 million, while corrosion-resistant steel imports rose to $80 million from $2 million.

The case stems from a petition filed by U.S. producers ArcelorMittal USA, Nucor Corp, AK Steel Holdings Corp and United States Steel Corp alleging that Chinese producers began diverting their steel shipments to Vietnam "immediately" after the duties were imposed.

(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Leslie Adler and Diane Craft)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCELORMITTAL -2.37% 29.515 Delayed Quote.11.49%
NUCOR -0.55% 65.18 Delayed Quote.3.43%
UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION -3.84% 35.06 Delayed Quote.6.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:50aDEPARTMENT OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC O : Mitsubishi EV Quick Charging Station Turnover Ceremony
PU
01:45aTHOMAS R CARPER : Carper Highlights Pruitt’s Losing Legal Record as EPA Administrator
PU
01:40aDAVID YOUNG : Young, Kind call on Thailand to end import restrictions on U.S. ag products
PU
01:34aTrade war fears ebb as U.S., China agree to continue talks
RE
01:34aJONI ERNST : On NAFTA, GOP Senators Urge Administration Against Take-or-Leave Strategy
PU
01:30aCITY OF PALO ALTO CA : Hazardous Waste Program
PU
01:21aMARK ZUCKERBERG : As Zuckerberg heads to Brussels, British lawmakers ask for answers
RE
01:20aALEXANDER TO ADMINISTRATION : Work with Congress to Modernize NAFTA
PU
01:15aU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON JUDICIARY : Feinstein and Carbajal Press PHMSA on Pipeline Safety Rulemaking Delay
PU
01:09aUK chief executives become more downbeat about growth - KPMG
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : eyes Latam expansion, opens Argentina office
2Abner Mares - WBA World Boxing Champion – to Host ‘Champions Day’ at LA County Sheriff&r..
3GEOPARK LTD : GEOPARK : Announces Appointment of Constantine G. Papadimitriou to Its Board of Directors
4MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC : MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Akamai and MUFG Announce Blockchain-Based Paym..
5FINTECH GROUP AG : INSIGHTS: The 2018 NYC Blockchain Center Tech & Invest Summit Organized by Blockchain Cente..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.