U.S. to discuss trade disputes with China economic official next week

The talks will be led by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, who will meet with senior Chinese economic adviser Liu He, the official said.

Trump has long sought a way to a more balanced trade relationship with China. The official said he has been discussing imposing a global tariff on imports of steel from China and other countries.

Liu, a Harvard-trained economist and trusted confidant of Chinese President Xi Jinping, has emerged as the front-runner to be the next governor of China's central bank, according to sources with knowledge of the situation. Liu is the top adviser to Xi on economic policy and is also expected to become vice premier overseeing the Chinese economy.

The Commerce Department on Feb. 16 recommended that Trump impose stiff curbs on steel imports from China and other countries and offered the president several options, ranging from global and country-specific tariffs to broad import quotas.

The White House said Trump had not made a final decision about whether to impose steel tariffs.

"No final decisions have been made. As with every decision he makes, the security of the American people and the American economy will be the president's primary concerns while he considers his potential options," White House spokesman Raj Shah said.

"President Trump is committed to achieving fair and reciprocal trade relationships that protect the American worker and grow our economy," he said.

