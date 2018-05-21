Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

U.S. underscores importance of concluding new NAFTA deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 04:04am CEST
FILE PHOTO: The flags of Canada Mexico and the U.S. are seen on a lectern before a joint news conference on the closing of the seventh round of NAFTA talks in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan underscored the importance of concluding a new NAFTA trade deal in talks on Sunday with Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray on the sidelines of the G-20 foreign ministers meeting in Buenos Aires.

Sullivan and Videgaray discussed "continued cooperation on managing a shared border and the importance of working together to disrupt transnational criminal organizations," State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement.

"The Deputy also emphasized the importance of concluding a NAFTA deal," said Nauert.

Canada, the United States and Mexico are renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Talks to reach a deal on reworking the 24-year-old accord have intensified in recent weeks, pressed by U.S. congressional deadlines and a common will to reach an agreement before Mexico's July 1 presidential election.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday that President Donald Trump is focused on getting a good NAFTA deal, whether it is passed by the current or future U.S. Congress. He said Trump is not focused on specific deadlines.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Sandra Maler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58aVenezuela's Maduro Wins Re-Election Amid Opposition Boycott -- Update
DJ
05:42aRussian 'dirty money' flowing through London damages Britain - MPs
RE
05:40aMOAF MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND FORESTS OF BHUT : Crossbreeding and Gross National Happiness of Bhutanese farmers
PU
05:33aJapan's exports accelerate in April as volumes rise, outlook positive
RE
05:31aChina praises positive steps in U.S. trade row, says didn't give in
RE
05:30aVenezuela's Maduro Wins Re-Election Amid Opposition Boycott -- Update
DJ
05:21aVenezuela's Maduro Wins Re-Election Amid Opposition Boycott -- Update
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:35aFEDERATED FARMERS OF NEW ZEALAND : Feds Kapiti and Wellington says no to roading rates rip-off
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DON'T NEGLECT TO PAY THE MIDDLEMAN: How Shell and Eni ended up on trial
2U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop Jr. Challenges New Morehouse Graduates To "Reverse Regression" In U.S. Civil, Huma..
3ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP : ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS : rural health care providers 'in limbo' amid bud..
4EL PASO ELECTRIC COMPANY : EL PASO ELECTRIC : Win Neon Desert tickets during El Paso Times Facebook Live talk ..
5MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Nemanja Matic calls for Manchester United to recruit more experien..
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.