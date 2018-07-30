Log in
UAE 3D Printing Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 55.3% during 2018-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/30/2018 | 08:02pm CEST

The "UAE 3D Printing Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the UAE 3D printing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 55.3% during 2018 to 2024.

After the introduction of 'Dubai 3D Printing Strategy' in 2016, 3D printing market in UAE exhibited a healthy growth. Also, the government's agenda to make UAE a global hub for 3D printing is further adding to this growth in the market. Further, increasing investment from both government and private sectors along with initiatives for increasing awareness regarding the technology and its areas of application will propel significant growth of the market.

The architecture sector is the highest revenue generating sector for 3D printing market in UAE. Binder jetting is the most widely used technology for architectural modeling. In addition, over the coming years, architectural sector is likely to record higher growth, majorly driven by the booming construction market in UAE. Additionally, more than $160 billion new projects were awarded for next 3 years. The consumer sector comes second in terms of revenue generation, driven by rising awareness and inclination towards new technology adoption among customers.

In terms of number of service bureaus, UAE is a new and emerging market with only 5-6 major players in the region. These service bureaus are only 2-3 years old and there are only three service bureaus which are completely involved in 3D printing.

This report thoroughly covers the market of 3D printing in UAE by technology, sectors, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Companies Profiled

  • Immensa Technology Labs
  • Generation 3D LLC
  • 3DVinci Creations
  • 3D Creations
  • D2M Solutions FZE
  • Callprint Group Ltd.
  • Sinterex

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Global 3D Printing Market Overview

4. UAE 3D Printing Market Overview

5. UAE 3D Printing Market Dynamics

6. UAE 3D Printing Market Trends

7. UAE 3D Printing Market Revenues, By Technology

8. UAE 3D Printing Market Revenues, By Sectors

9. UAE 3D Printing Market Revenues, By Regions

10. UAE 3D Printing Market Opportunity Assessment

11. UAE 3D Printing Market Competitive Landscape

12. Company Profiles (Service Bureau)

13. Key Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w44swx/uae_3d_printing?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
