UAE 3D Printing Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 55.3% during 2018-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "UAE
3D Printing Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
According to this report, the UAE 3D printing market is projected to
grow at a CAGR of 55.3% during 2018 to 2024.
After the introduction of 'Dubai 3D Printing Strategy' in 2016, 3D
printing market in UAE exhibited a healthy growth. Also, the
government's agenda to make UAE a global hub for 3D printing is further
adding to this growth in the market. Further, increasing investment from
both government and private sectors along with initiatives for
increasing awareness regarding the technology and its areas of
application will propel significant growth of the market.
The architecture sector is the highest revenue generating sector for 3D
printing market in UAE. Binder jetting is the most widely used
technology for architectural modeling. In addition, over the coming
years, architectural sector is likely to record higher growth, majorly
driven by the booming construction market in UAE. Additionally, more
than $160 billion new projects were awarded for next 3 years. The
consumer sector comes second in terms of revenue generation, driven by
rising awareness and inclination towards new technology adoption among
customers.
In terms of number of service bureaus, UAE is a new and emerging market
with only 5-6 major players in the region. These service bureaus are
only 2-3 years old and there are only three service bureaus which are
completely involved in 3D printing.
This report thoroughly covers the market of 3D printing in UAE by
technology, sectors, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and
detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth
areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and
align market strategies according to the current and future market
dynamics.
Companies Profiled
-
Immensa Technology Labs
-
Generation 3D LLC
-
3DVinci Creations
-
3D Creations
-
D2M Solutions FZE
-
Callprint Group Ltd.
-
Sinterex
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Global 3D Printing Market Overview
4. UAE 3D Printing Market Overview
5. UAE 3D Printing Market Dynamics
6. UAE 3D Printing Market Trends
7. UAE 3D Printing Market Revenues, By Technology
8. UAE 3D Printing Market Revenues, By Sectors
9. UAE 3D Printing Market Revenues, By Regions
10. UAE 3D Printing Market Opportunity Assessment
11. UAE 3D Printing Market Competitive Landscape
12. Company Profiles (Service Bureau)
13. Key Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w44swx/uae_3d_printing?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005659/en/