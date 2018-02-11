UAE Launches Humanitarian Aid Databank at World Government Summit

The UAE today launched a humanitarian logistics databank at the World
Government Summit (WGS) in Dubai. Announced by HRH Princess Haya
bint Al Hussein, Chairperson of the International Humanitarian City, the
databank will improve the speed and efficiency of humanitarian aid and
emergency response via a centralized platform of real-time information
on emergencies, supplies and logistics.
Expected to enhance collaboration between aid agencies in the region,
the databank is designed to best serve those in need. The UAE has been
at the forefront of relief efforts for Rohingya refugees and has been
lauded by representatives of global agencies, including the World Food
Programme’s Executive Director David Beasley, who spoke at the launch,
for its philanthropic responses to the most urgent humanitarian crises
globally.
Sessions on climate change, biotechnology and space settlement dominated
day one of the WGS that also featured Hollywood actors Robert De Niro
and Forest Whitaker. De Niro joined ministers of the UAE and island
nations Antigua and Barbuda and the Republic of Marshall Islands to
discuss the devastating effects of extreme weather. The double Oscar
winner has pledged to help rebuild Barbuda after it was left
uninhabitable for the first time in 300 years following Hurricane Irma.
Fellow Academy-award winner Whitaker, representing UNESCO Special Envoy
for Peace and Reconciliation, emphasized empowering women and children,
who are the most vulnerable to climate change impact, as critical change
agents.
About the World Government Summit
The World Government Summit is the primary global forum dedicated to
shaping the future of governments worldwide. Each year, the summit sets
the agenda for the next generation of governments with a focus on
harnessing innovation and technology to solve universal challenges
facing humanity. The WGS is a knowledge exchange platform that converges
governments, futurism, technology and innovation. It functions as a
thought leadership and networking hub for policymakers, experts and
pioneers in human development. As a gateway to the future, the summit
analyzes trends, issues and opportunities that humanity is likely to
face in the coming decades, while showcasing innovations, best practices
and smart solutions that inspire creative ideas on how best to address
them.
