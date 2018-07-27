Log in
UAW United Auto Workers : Vice President Dittes Visits Local 174 Members at GM's Brownstown Battery Assembly

07/27/2018

UAW Local 174 members at the GM Brownstown Battery Assembly Plant in Brownstown, Michigan, were visited by UAW Vice President and GM Department Director Terry Dittes on July 18, where he got a first-hand look at the quality battery assembly work the 74 local unit members do every day in the plant. Workers create lithium-ion batteries for the Chevrolet Volt, Malibu Hybrid, Silverado eAssist, GMC Sierra eAssist, Buick LaCrosse Hybrid and Cadillac CT6 Plug-In vehicles. The plant also includes a test battery operations department where members work alongside engineers to troubleshoot products before they go into production.

'Vice President Dittes' visit was a real morale boost for the members,' said Local 174 Plant Chair Cathy Watkin.

'It was a great honor for Region 1A, our local leadership and our members to host Vice President Dittes' visit to our Battery facility,' said Region 1A Director Chuck Browning. 'His dedication and commitment to our members are greatly appreciated!'

The pride members take in their work and their facility was immediately clear, said Vice President Dittes. 'You could see the pride Local 174 members take in their work at the Brownstown plant,' he said. 'They're skilled and innovative on many levels. It shows, like anywhere there are UAW members, that quality on the job is what they strive for. I was proud to meet them.'

Disclaimer

UAW - United Auto Workers published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 21:26:01 UTC
