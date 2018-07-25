UBM Asia and Informa Combine, with Strengthened Senior Management Team

Informa's business in Asia to integrate into UBM Asia structure

Margaret Ma Connolly appointed CEO of UBM Asia; Jime Essink becomes President of enlarged UBM Asia business

LONDON, July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa (LSE: INF.L), the International Exhibitions, Events, Business Intelligence and Academic Publishing Group, has strengthened its Senior Management Team in Asia, as part of the combination of UBM and Informa's regional businesses into a single enlarged Asia business.

Over the course of the next 12 months, Informa's business in Asia will be integrated into UBM Asia, creating a business with over 2,000 colleagues, around 300 exhibition and event brands and a leadership position in China, India and South-East Asia exhibitions.

Its new Senior Team will comprise talent from both UBM and Informa and is effective 1 August 2018.

Jim e Essink , current President and CEO of UBM Asia, will become President of the combined UBM Asia business. He will continue to oversee the UBM Sinoexpo and UBM ASEAN businesses, including UBM Allworld for the next 12 months, after which time these responsibilities will transition to Margaret Ma Connolly and Jim e will take on a wider remit within the Informa Group;

, current President and CEO of UBM Asia, will become of the combined UBM Asia business. He will continue to oversee the UBM Sinoexpo and UBM ASEAN businesses, including UBM Allworld for the next 12 months, after which time these responsibilities will transition to Margaret and Jim will take on a wider remit within the Informa Group; Margaret Ma Connolly , current Managing Director for UBM China, will become CEO of the enlarged UBM Asia business. She will take immediate day-to-day leadership of the remainder of the UBM Asia portfolio, including UBM's businesses in Mainland China , Japan , India , Korea and Taiwan , as well as oversee the combination of Informa in Asia . She will assume responsibility for the full UBM Asia business from 1 July 2019 onwards;

, current Managing Director for UBM China, will become of the enlarged UBM Asia business. She will take immediate day-to-day leadership of the remainder of the UBM Asia portfolio, including UBM's businesses in , , , Korea and , as well as oversee the combination of Informa in . She will assume responsibility for the full UBM Asia business from onwards; David Bondi , current head of Informa's China Exhibitions business, will become Vice President and a member of the Board of UBM Asia, with specific oversight of the Jewellery and Beauty businesses, as well as the enlarged UBM China business;

, current head of Informa's China Exhibitions business, will become and a member of the Board of UBM Asia, with specific oversight of the Jewellery and Beauty businesses, as well as the enlarged UBM China business; Athena Gong , current General Manager for the CBME (Children-Baby-Maternity-Expo) portfolio, has been promoted to Managing Director for UBM China, reporting directly to David Bondi ;

, current General Manager for the CBME (Children-Baby-Maternity-Expo) portfolio, has been promoted to Managing Director for UBM China, reporting directly to ; Michael Duck , current Executive Vice President for UBM Asia, will add the direct responsibility for UBM Sinoexpo to his responsibilities. His additional role as Group Chief Representative in China will be extended to all Informa businesses in China .

Jime Essink, President of UBM Asia commented:

"UBM Asia has a long track record of delivering business growth and outstanding events for our customers. The combination with Informa extends and enhances our position in the region and I am pleased to be part of the continuing story.

"Margaret has an outstanding track record and is a respected and confident leader, having built UBM China into one of the country's leading exhibitions business over the last nine years. She is ideally placed to take up the role of CEO of UBM Asia, and I am confident that under her leadership, the business will continue to grow and flourish."

Margaret Ma Connolly commented:

"As a combined business and exhibitions leader in Asia, I believe we have even greater potential to deliver powerful and successful events and solutions for our customers, growth for our business partners, and opportunities for our teams and colleagues throughout the region. It's an exciting time ahead and I look forward to working with the rest of the Senior Team to deliver on this promise."

Enquiries





UBM Asia

Jime Essink, President and CEO UBM Asia +852 2827 6211 Margaret Ma Connolly, MD UBM China +852 2827 6211 Ben Veechai, VP of Marketing & Corporate Communications UBM Asia +852 2516 1635



Informa PLC

Richard Menzies-Gow, Director of Investor Relations & Communications +44 (0) 20 3377 3445

About Informa

Informa PLC is a leading, international business to business information services Group, operating in over 30 countries.

We create transaction-led exhibitions and content-based events, specialist data, intelligence and marketing services products, as well as scholarly research and specialist reference-led academic content. Our products and services help businesses and professionals connect, learn, do business and gain an edge over the competition.

Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100. On 15 June 2018, Informa completed the acquisition of UBM plc to become the leading global B2B exhibitions group.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ubm-asia-and-informa-combine-with-strengthened-senior-management-team-300686243.html

SOURCE Informa