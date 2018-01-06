Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UBM Fashion’s 2018 NY Women’s & Children’s Opens With [email protected] and petitePARADE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/06/2018 | 03:12am CET

NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UBM Fashion will open 2018 in New York City as the leading marketplace that offers a one-stop shopping experience, beginning with their NY women’s and children’s exhibition. Bringing forth a dynamic preview of ready-to-wear apparel, premium accessories and popularly-priced footwear across six shows - Accessories The Show, MODA, Intermezzo Collections, Accessorie Circuit, FAME and Children’s Club provides retailers with a 360 degree look into current and FW’18 trends.

Among the highlights of the three-day event, [email protected] will return for the second installment that will grant the public an opportunity to shop unique and rare vintage apparel from much desired luxury brands like Givenchy, Moschino, Bob Mackie, Marc Jacob, Coogi and more. The curated section of vendors will feature twenty-one unique dealers including Brooklyn Archives Vintage, Morphew, Muneca Mullins, Selima Optique among others.

Katharine Zarrella, Vintage expert and founder of Fashion Unfiltered, the online destination for fashion news, commentary and criticism, will moderate a panel discussion entitled “Modern Vintage Lovers and Extraordinary Wardrobes” with authorities on the subject including Decades Founder & Fashion Director for H by Halston and H Halston Cameron Silver, Stylist & Author, “Tales of Endearment: Modern Vintage Lovers and Their Extraordinary Wardrobes”, fashion collector and stylist David Casavant and co-founder of Morphew, Bridgette Morphew. The talk will be held on Monday, January 8th at 10:00am.

FAME, UBM Fashion’s young women’s and juniors contemporary show, will feature Bravo TV starlet Brandi Cyrus as a special guest DJ on January 8th and will feature new brands Vigoss, C’est Toi, Wild Honey, Vintage Havana, Chinese Laundry, and Blu Pepper. Other musical acts include American Idol alum Casey Abrams will perform live on the opening night of the event. For a complete schedule of events visit: http://www.ubmfashion.com/show/7693/schedule.

Looking into the children’s market, petitePARADE returns with petiteTALKS. The event will showcase the top children’s brands in a live presentation, while influencers discuss the evolving childrenswear market on Sunday, January 7th.

Other highlights include a book signing with Natalie Joos; purchase your own copy of her new book ‘Tales of Endearment: Modern Vintage Lovers and Their Extraordinary Wardrobe’ and have it personally signed by author and vintage lover, Natalie Joos on Sunday, January 7th.

Additional show happenings include:

  • Accessorie Circuit showcases a comprehensive presentation of women’s accessories, Accessorie Circuit features designer and contemporary jewelry, handbags, footwear, scares, belts and gift items
     
  • Intermezzo Collections is the perfect opportunity between major women’s fashion markets to discover and shop the current trends, Intermezzo Collections features all ready-to-wear classifications contemporary, activewear, casual and denim hosting two neighborhoods; CANVAS and [email protected]
     
  • Children’s Club celebrates every category of children's clothing from newborn to age 12, layette items, fashion accessories, footwear, toys and gifts. Exhibiting brands reflect an eclectic base of established collections and new designers bursting onto the scene including, EMU Australia, Herschel Supply Company, NASHA, Appaman, and Diesel Kids
     
  • Accessories the Show is a vibrant collection of fashion and lifestyle accessories from classic and trend-driven brands previewing immediates and spring summer accessories. New and noteworthy brands include Sock It To Me, America & Beyond, Blue Planet Eyewear, Echo designs, Betsey Johnson Handbags, and Pura Vida
     
  • MODA offers a mix of accessible ready-to-wear focusing on Spring/Summer collections with a strong fur assortment, including eveningwear

More show information can be found on: www.ubmfashion.com/shows/ny-womens-1

About UBM Fashion | Uniting the most influential fashion retail decision makers and the world’s top fashion brands, UBM Fashion serves the $1 trillion+ worldwide fashion industry through its comprehensive marketplaces in New York (NY Men’s and Women’s) and Las Vegas (MAGIC).  UBM Fashion serves the industry by bringing together great brands and retailers in superbly merchandised shows while providing superior customer service and ultimately presenting end consumers with the best apparel, footwear, accessories, and fashion products.

Press Contact: PR Consulting | Jesse Smiley | [email protected] |


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:57a GOPRO : fires hundreds of employees after Karma disaster
05:56a OANDO : Wale Tinubu’s staying power
05:53a WESTJET AIRLINES : Passengers evacuated after plane collision at Toronto airport
05:51a Wincash Resources, Inc. Announces Entry into Retail Jewelry Business
05:45a ZECOTEK PHOTONICS : Announces Proposed Debt Settlement
05:43a ALTEK CORPORATION : (3D Depth Sensing Solutions) to Exhibit at CES 2018
05:32a BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Officials announce $3.3 million investment to revitalize Aliquippa
05:21a SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON : Planned power outage Monday in Rancho Santa Margarita will affect some homes
05:14a REI AGRO : ED arrests man in Rs3,871 cr cheating case
05:10a BLOCKCHAIN : Digital currency is prevailing throughout, Which will be the next after Bitcoin?
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : Businesses cautious in installing patches to fix chip flaw
2FIRST GLOBAL DATA LTD : FIRST GLOBAL DATA : Provides Update on Series G Debentures
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : CES kicks off with no lead women speakers or code of conduct
4Maduro says Venezuela will issue $5.9 billion in oil-backed cryptocurrency
5MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD : MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES : Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.