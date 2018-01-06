NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UBM Fashion will open 2018 in New York City as the leading marketplace that offers a one-stop shopping experience, beginning with their NY women’s and children’s exhibition. Bringing forth a dynamic preview of ready-to-wear apparel, premium accessories and popularly-priced footwear across six shows - Accessories The Show, MODA, Intermezzo Collections, Accessorie Circuit, FAME and Children’s Club provides retailers with a 360 degree look into current and FW’18 trends.

Among the highlights of the three-day event, [email protected] will return for the second installment that will grant the public an opportunity to shop unique and rare vintage apparel from much desired luxury brands like Givenchy, Moschino, Bob Mackie, Marc Jacob, Coogi and more. The curated section of vendors will feature twenty-one unique dealers including Brooklyn Archives Vintage, Morphew, Muneca Mullins, Selima Optique among others.

Katharine Zarrella, Vintage expert and founder of Fashion Unfiltered, the online destination for fashion news, commentary and criticism, will moderate a panel discussion entitled “Modern Vintage Lovers and Extraordinary Wardrobes” with authorities on the subject including Decades Founder & Fashion Director for H by Halston and H Halston Cameron Silver, Stylist & Author, “Tales of Endearment: Modern Vintage Lovers and Their Extraordinary Wardrobes”, fashion collector and stylist David Casavant and co-founder of Morphew, Bridgette Morphew. The talk will be held on Monday, January 8th at 10:00am.

FAME, UBM Fashion’s young women’s and juniors contemporary show, will feature Bravo TV starlet Brandi Cyrus as a special guest DJ on January 8th and will feature new brands Vigoss, C’est Toi, Wild Honey, Vintage Havana, Chinese Laundry, and Blu Pepper. Other musical acts include American Idol alum Casey Abrams will perform live on the opening night of the event. For a complete schedule of events visit: http://www.ubmfashion.com/show/7693/schedule.

Looking into the children’s market, petitePARADE returns with petiteTALKS. The event will showcase the top children’s brands in a live presentation, while influencers discuss the evolving childrenswear market on Sunday, January 7th.

Other highlights include a book signing with Natalie Joos; purchase your own copy of her new book ‘Tales of Endearment: Modern Vintage Lovers and Their Extraordinary Wardrobe’ and have it personally signed by author and vintage lover, Natalie Joos on Sunday, January 7th.

Additional show happenings include:

Accessorie Circuit showcases a comprehensive presentation of women’s accessories, Accessorie Circuit features designer and contemporary jewelry, handbags, footwear, scares, belts and gift items



showcases a comprehensive presentation of women’s accessories, Accessorie Circuit features designer and contemporary jewelry, handbags, footwear, scares, belts and gift items Intermezzo Collections is the perfect opportunity between major women’s fashion markets to discover and shop the current trends, Intermezzo Collections features all ready-to-wear classifications contemporary, activewear, casual and denim hosting two neighborhoods; CANVAS and [email protected]



is the perfect opportunity between major women’s fashion markets to discover and shop the current trends, Intermezzo Collections features all ready-to-wear classifications contemporary, activewear, casual and denim hosting two neighborhoods; CANVAS and [email protected] Children’s Club celebrates every category of children's clothing from newborn to age 12, layette items, fashion accessories, footwear, toys and gifts. Exhibiting brands reflect an eclectic base of established collections and new designers bursting onto the scene including, EMU Australia, Herschel Supply Company, NASHA, Appaman, and Diesel Kids



celebrates every category of children's clothing from newborn to age 12, layette items, fashion accessories, footwear, toys and gifts. Exhibiting brands reflect an eclectic base of established collections and new designers bursting onto the scene including, EMU Australia, Herschel Supply Company, NASHA, Appaman, and Diesel Kids Accessories the Show is a vibrant collection of fashion and lifestyle accessories from classic and trend-driven brands previewing immediates and spring summer accessories. New and noteworthy brands include Sock It To Me, America & Beyond, Blue Planet Eyewear, Echo designs, Betsey Johnson Handbags, and Pura Vida



is a vibrant collection of fashion and lifestyle accessories from classic and trend-driven brands previewing immediates and spring summer accessories. New and noteworthy brands include Sock It To Me, America & Beyond, Blue Planet Eyewear, Echo designs, Betsey Johnson Handbags, and Pura Vida MODA offers a mix of accessible ready-to-wear focusing on Spring/Summer collections with a strong fur assortment, including eveningwear

More show information can be found on: www.ubmfashion.com/shows/ny-womens-1



About UBM Fashion | Uniting the most influential fashion retail decision makers and the world’s top fashion brands, UBM Fashion serves the $1 trillion+ worldwide fashion industry through its comprehensive marketplaces in New York (NY Men’s and Women’s) and Las Vegas (MAGIC). UBM Fashion serves the industry by bringing together great brands and retailers in superbly merchandised shows while providing superior customer service and ultimately presenting end consumers with the best apparel, footwear, accessories, and fashion products.

Press Contact: PR Consulting | Jesse Smiley | [email protected] |