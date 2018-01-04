UC Irvine Division of Continuing Education Announces New Online Course in Esports

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Esports industry has experienced explosive growth over the past three years. With a global audience expected to reach 385.5 million this year, the interest to turn gaming passion into a viable career is high. To meet this growing demand, the University of California, Irvine Division of Continuing Education (DCE) is offering a new online course titled, “Overview of Esports.” This course will provide insights into the industry from the vantage points of developers, athletes, fans, sponsors and media. Enrollment for the online course is now open, with the course running from Feb. 5 to March 18.

“Esports is a rapidly changing industry with many career opportunities being created,” said Stephane Muller, director of business programs for UCI DCE. “To stay on the forefront of the industry and to be able to pursue a successful career in Esports, one must develop a strong foundation through education.”

In this course, participants will learn the structures of what an Esports organization might look like and build the groundwork to understand more about the Esports industry. The curriculum will also allow participants to examine relationships in the Esports communities and understand how different roles affect each other. Job opportunity outlook and steps on how to get involved in the industry will also be covered.

“Having worked in the Esports industry for a considerable amount of time and having the responsibility of hiring for Esport organizations, I would certainly consider someone that is showing an interest in Esports who is taking their career path in the industry in serious light. And this is done by obtaining a certificate program in Esports,” said Chad Smeltz, course instructor for DCE and formerly the general manager for Phoenix1 and NRG's professional Esports teams. “This introductory course will give participants a chance to understand the many different fields within the industry and discover for themselves where and how they can create a long-term career plan.”

UCI Division of Continuing Education is currently developing an Esports Management Certificate Program that will provide a comprehensive understanding of the Esports and online gaming industry. Curriculum will include plans on how to execute an Esports tournament, project management skills and how to create a business plan for a team, community event or any other opportunity geared towards the Esports audience. Sign up here to stay informed of this unique opportunity.

For more information on the Overview in Esports online course, please visit here or call (949) 824-9796.

About UCI Division of Continuing Education : The University of California, Irvine Division of Continuing Education (DCE) provides lifelong learning opportunities to thousands of students worldwide each year – fulfilling the school’s 60-year curriculum platform to connect degree programs to the world of work and achievement after graduation. The Division offers a broad range of certificate programs, specialized studies, and sequential courses to local, regional and global markets through online, on-campus and on-site delivery. A leader in the open education movement, the Division offers free Massive Online Open Courses (MOOCs) and content through the UCI Open initiative. For more information about UCI Division of Continuing Education, visit here.

About the University of California, Irvine : Founded in 1965, UCI is the youngest member of the prestigious Association of American Universities. The campus has produced three Nobel laureates and is known for its academic achievement, premier research, innovation and anteater mascot. Led by Chancellor Howard Gillman, UCI has more than 28,000 students and offers 192 degree programs. Located in one of the world’s safest and most economically vibrant communities, it’s Orange County’s second-largest employer, contributing $4.8 billion annually to the local economy.

